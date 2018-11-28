IT is feared there could be as many as a dozen other victims of serial sex offender Patrick Nevin, Independent.ie has learned.

IT is feared there could be as many as a dozen other victims of serial sex offender Patrick Nevin, Independent.ie has learned.

Serial sex offender Patrick Nevin 'may have claimed up to 12 more victims' - gardai fear

Nevin (37) was jailed for five-and-a-half years yesterday for sexually assaulting a Brazilian woman he met on the Tinder dating app.

Nevin, who has been listed on the Sex Offenders Register, was also ordered to stay away from the internet for the purpose of meeting anyone unknown to him for two years after he is released.

However, gardai believe “there could up to 12 more victims out there who had interaction with Nevin”.

“Some of these victims have previously come forward but would not make statements to gardai to enable their cases to go to the DPP,” a source said.

“Separately, there is also a firm belief that there are other victims based on the amount of his activity on Tinder.”

Jailing Nevin at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Cormac Quinn told him that “contact on Tinder did not give consent in any way to a sexual assault”.

Wearing a long-sleeved white and blue checked shirt, the defendant did not react when he was sent down.

In June, Nevin admitted raping a woman in Bellewstown, Co Meath, on July 12, 2014, as well as sexually assaulting a second woman at an unknown place in Co Meath on July 16, 2014.

The defendant met all the women through Tinder and the three attacks all took place within 11 days.

Patrick Nevin was jailed for sexually assaulting a Brazilian woman. Photo: Collins Courts

During the June hearing, the court heard that Nevin boasted to gardai that he had “thousands of matches” on Tinder and had met up with “hundreds of women”. He is due to be sentenced on those matters in December.

Last November, Nevin was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a Brazilian woman at University College Dublin (UCD) in July 2014.

Sentencing him on that matter yesterday, Judge Quinn said the evidence was that Nevin forcibly kissed the victim and in her words “turned into a monster”.

He pulled her dress down and exposed her breast. There was a struggle and the victim’s elbow made contact with Nevin’s face. He then punched her.

SECLUDED

Judge Quinn said the aggravating factors were that the victim was a vulnerable young woman who had very little English.

Nevin took her to a secluded place at UCD, where he sexually assaulted and abandoned her.

He had also used force, with the judge noting that Nevin was a “well-built man” while the victim was of “petite build”.

Nevin had eight previous convictions and received a seven-year sentence in 2001 for a serious assault on his then partner and for killing their two dogs.

Judge Quinn said the mitigating factors were the defendant’s age and personal circumstances, and that he had previously used his time in custody to complete a degree.

He also noted that Nevin was in the Midlands Prison, and a governor’s report said he had enhanced privileges and worked in the computer shop.

The judge backdated the five-and-a-half-year sentence to September 2014, when Nevin went into custody.

He also ordered two years post-release supervision, saying Nevin was not to use the internet or any electronic device to make contact with persons unknown to him.

MONSTER

The victim, now 36, told the court last Friday that it had been very hard for her to travel back to Ireland for the trial last year and to see her attacker.

She said she felt “the same fear I felt that day when he became a monster in front of me”.

Reading from her victim impact statement, she said: “Initially I blamed myself for everything. I’m afraid of people’s judgment about how I am, especially when it comes to men.”

The woman said she struggles to still believe that men can be kind and hates seeing a blue BMW as it reminds her of the attack.

However, she said she still dreamt of returning to live here.

She said Ireland taught her “to say please, sorry and thank you for everything” and she tells herself nowadays that most people are good.

Nevin was identified as a suspect after gardai checked the records of the car caught on UCD’s automatic number plate recognition system.

Patrick McGrath SC, defending, said his client did not accept the jury’s verdict.

Herald