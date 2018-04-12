Serial knife attacker found with €11k of drugs in Dublin jail

A MAJOR investigation is under way after around €11k of drugs were seized from a violent inmate at a Dublin jail.

The seizure of around 2,500 tablets – considered a significant haul behind bars – was found in the cell of serial knife attacker Dean Teeling (30).

Prisoner officers attached to the Operational Support Group (OSG) Nationwide searched his cell in Mountjoy Prison last Friday, where they recovered the large quantity of drugs as well as an expensive mobile phone. A number of investigations are now under way into the drug seizure, with authorities looking to establish how the package of tablets was smuggled into the jail.

“It is a very significant amount of drugs to be smuggled into a prison – we’re talking about more than 2,000 tablets – and there’ll be efforts made to establish how it was brought into the jail,” a source said. Officers at the nearby Mountjoy Garda Station are also understood to have been made aware of the seizure.

Prison officials believe the haul of tablets is worth in excess of €11k, and that the drugs were to be sold to inmates in the jail. The drug bust is one of the largest at the prison in recent years.

Around €15,000 of tablets were seized in 2010, prompting questions being asked about security at the prison. Last Friday’s operation is not the first time Teeling has been involved in a serious offence while behind bars.

In March of last year, the Ballymun thug launched a brutal knife attack on Thomas ‘Tossy’ Fox and his close associate Michael Taylor Jnr on Mountjoy’s A-wing. Fox (30), who is currently on remand awaiting trial for the feud murder of Gareth Hutch, was stabbed in the back of the head, while Taylor (37) was knifed in the stomach.

Teeling is currently serving an eight-year sentence for several vicious blade attacks – including slashing a French tourist’s face from his ear to his mouth.

His 81 previous convictions include thefts, robberies, criminal damage and firearms and drugs offences, and he has been involved in a number of feuds. Dublin Circuit Court heard in November 2015 that Teeling repeatedly stabbed a man, before slashing the tourist and another stranger across the face with a razor blade in unprovoked incidents a year later.

Teeling, of Cappagh Avenue, Finglas, Dublin, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting Ian McKenna causing him harm at Central Bank Plaza, College Green, on September 9, 2013. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting Gerard McKeever at McDonald’s, Lower O’Connell Street, on April 24, 2014, and assaulting French tourist Loic Marie-Magdaleine on Fleet Street, Temple Bar, later on the same date.

