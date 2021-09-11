Separate funerals to be held for victims of Kerry triple murder-suicide

Mossie, Eileen and Jamie O'Sullivan were found dead in a suspected murder suicide at their home in Lixnaw, north Kerry

Separate funerals will be held for the victims of the murder-suicide in Kerry that claimed the lives of three members of the O’Sullivan family.

Mossie O’Sullivan shot dead his 24-year-old son Jamie in his bedroom before killing his partner Eileen and then himself in a double murder-suicide at their home in Kilfeighney, Lixnaw, investigations have established.

The bodies of Eileen (56) and Jamie have been released to undertakers in Ballyduff, RTÉ has reported.

No final arrangements have yet been made as relatives are due to travel from the UK.

It is understood the funeral of Mossie O’Sullivan (63) will be strictly private and is being dealt with by separate undertakers.

Read More

Gardaí at this stage do not believe a suicide note was left and have not uncovered any financial issues which would explain a possible motive for the murders.

Local officers were alerted to the tragedy in Kilfeighney near Lixnaw in north Kerry on Tuesday evening after a concerned neighbour made the shocking discovery.

At around 8.30pm Jamie and his mother were found dead with gunshot wounds in separate bedrooms of the house.

Following a search their father and partner, Maurice ‘Mossie’ O’Sullivan (63), was found in a nearby field.

His legally owned shotgun was recovered with the body.

It’s believed the victims were dead for up to 24 hours before their bodies were discovered.

Despite extensive searches, gardaí have not located any suicide note which would help determine a motive for the killings.

At this stage gardaí also do not believe that Mossie O’Sullivan was suffering from any major health problems.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and will prepare a file for the local coroner.