Senior Kinahan gang member and ‘driving force’ of feud attacks arrested over murder of Eddie Hutch

The father-of-five (58) was shot dead outside his Dublin home in 2016His murder was seen as a retaliation attack carried out by the Kinahan gang Arrest of man in his 40s seen as ‘highly significant’Originally from Dublin inner city, he is considered a ‘key figure’ in the Kinahan cartel

Robin Schiller and Ken Foy Today at 16:07





