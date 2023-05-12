Senior Kinahan gang member and ‘driving force’ of feud attacks arrested over murder of Eddie Hutch
The father-of-five (58) was shot dead outside his Dublin home in 2016His murder was seen as a retaliation attack carried out by the Kinahan gang Arrest of man in his 40s seen as ‘highly significant’Originally from Dublin inner city, he is considered a ‘key figure’ in the Kinahan cartel
Robin Schiller and Ken Foy
A senior figure in the Kinahan organised crime group has been arrested in relation to the murder of the brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.