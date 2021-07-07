| 18.6°C Dublin

Senior Kinahan business associate investigated over shooting of Dutch journalist 

Reporter Peter R De Vries (64) in critical condition after being shot in Amsterdam last night

Kinahan ally Ridouan Taghi Expand
Taghi associates Naoufal Fassih (36) was arrested in Dublin in 2016 Expand

Ken Foy

POLICE are investigating if an alleged business partner of cartel boss Daniel Kinahan ordered the murder of a high-profile Dutch crime journalist in Amsterdam last night.

Peter R De Vries (64) is in a critical condition in hospital today after being shot up to five times, including once in the head and Dutch police arrested three suspects, including the suspected shooter.

Today police said that two men arrested on a highway shortly after the shooting, one of them a Polish national, would remain in custody, while a third person arrested in Amsterdam had been released.

