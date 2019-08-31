Senior Catholic Church figure pleads with those involved in Drogheda feud to 'desist' from violence

One of the most senior figures in the Catholic Church has appealed for those involved in the criminal feud in Drogheda to “desist” from violence.

The Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Armagh, Bishop Michael Router, also condemned the murder last Tuesday of Keith Branigan (29) in Clogherhead, county Louth.

Fr Michael Router will help Archbishop Eamon Martin

It is the first time a senior figure in the Church has commented on the feud and they were made in the first public statement by the Auxiliary Bishop since his Episcopal ordination.

Bishop Router said, “I want to, on behalf of all of us here and on behalf of the people and priests of the Archdiocese of Armagh, condemn in the strongest possible terms the callous murder last Tuesday of Keith Branigan in the Ashling Holiday Park in Clogherhead, Co. Louth, and to offer our condolences to his wife Rachel and to their loved ones.

“Such violence and disregard for life is always appalling but for such an act to take place in a holiday camp where people were enjoying the last days of summer, and near to where children were playing, is truly shocking.

“News reports linked this murder to the ongoing feud between rival gangs in Drogheda and therefore the threat of reprisals is, unfortunately, a real one.

“Such a cycle of violence will only lead to further tragedy and loss of life so I would appeal for those involved to desist and consider the futility of their actions.

“I would ask anyone who has any information on this murder or other acts associated with the feud to bring that information to the Gardaí.”

Hit: The scene of this week’s gun murder of Keith Branigan

Bishop Router was celebrating mass in St Michael’s Church in Carlingford, Co Louth and made his comments in his homily in what is his first public statement since his Episcopal ordination in July.

He told those gathered that, “All of us have an obligation as well to pray that there may be peace and harmony in communities throughout this island and for a renewal of respect for human life which has been so weakened in our society in recent years.”

Mr Branigan, who had recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary, is the first person to be murdered in the feud.

The feud, between two main gangs, has also seen more than 70 separate incidents including attempted murders, petrol bombings, pipe bombs, and assaults as well as the seizure of a gun and drugs and money.

Mr Branigan was shot dead at close range as he worked installing decking outside a mobile home in the busy Ashling Caravan Park in Clogherhead, county Louth.

The comments by Bishop Router have echoes of the appeal made by Pope John Paul II when he visited Killineer, 4 kilometres north of Drogheda, in 1979.

At the time, when the Troubles were ongoing, he said, “Now I wish to speak to all men and women engaged in violence. I appeal to you in language of passionate pleading, on my knees I beg you to turn away from the path of violence and return to the ways of peace.”

Speaking to an estimated crowd of 300,000 people on September 29, he said, “I too believe in justice and seek justice but violence only delays the day of justice.”

