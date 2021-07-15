| 19.7°C Dublin

Seizure of €30m worth of cocaine in charcoal bags is evidence of ‘frightening’ increase in demand for the drug in Ireland

Paul Williams

Half-tonne shipment of the drug was chemically altered to look like charcoal and was shipped in 2,000 separate 20kg bags

The shipment of charcoal believed to contain up to 500kg of cocaine. Photo: An Garda Síochána Expand

The shipment of charcoal believed to contain up to 500kg of cocaine. Photo: An Garda Síochána

THE seizure of more than €30m worth of cocaine destined exclusively for the Irish market underlines the dramatic increase in demand for the drug here – which one of Europe’s top law enforcement officials has described as “frightening”.

The seizure of the record shipment, elaborately disguised as charcoal, is a massive victory for the gardaí who have seriously disrupted a top-tier organised crime group, such as the Kinahan cartel.

But the fact that it was destined for the Irish market alone illustrates the extent to which demand for the drug in ‘law-abiding society’ continues to rise as an alarming rate.

