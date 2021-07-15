Seizure of €30m worth of cocaine in charcoal bags is evidence of ‘frightening’ increase in demand for the drug in Ireland

THE seizure of more than €30m worth of cocaine destined exclusively for the Irish market underlines the dramatic increase in demand for the drug here – which one of Europe’s top law enforcement officials has described as “frightening”.

The seizure of the record shipment, elaborately disguised as charcoal, is a massive victory for the gardaí who have seriously disrupted a top-tier organised crime group, such as the Kinahan cartel.

But the fact that it was destined for the Irish market alone illustrates the extent to which demand for the drug in ‘law-abiding society’ continues to rise as an alarming rate.

Garda cocaine seizures have reached unprecedented levels in the past two years, a trend that has been replicated by law enforcement agencies across the EU and beyond.

What was once a trickle of the drug coming into Europe is now being described as a tsunami – as production and supply reach historic highs on the back of rising demand.

The problem threatens to overwhelm law enforcement as the so-called war on drugs has become a war of attrition.

A bit like fighting to beat back the tide.

Senior gardaí say the huge increase in major cocaine busts – in February the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) also seized €12m of cocaine in Cork harbour – reflects the fact that supply and demand are constantly increasing.

“The fact that this was such an elaborate effort to get a half tonne of the drug into Ireland indicates the worrying fact that demand is growing all the time and there is a flood of the stuff coming in,” a senior source told the Irish Independent.

“This is very much a war of attrition where the gardaí are involved in disrupting the gangs as much as possible but it is a major challenge when you see the increasingly sophisticated methods they are using to get it to the market.”

The DOCB led the international operation which tracked the €34m haul after it left South America on a container ship destined for Rotterdam.

The half-tonne of the drug, believed to have been bought directly from South American cartels by an Irish crime group, was chemically altered to look like charcoal.

The haul was contained in 2,000 separate 20kg bags of ‘charcoal’, which was initially intercepted in Rotterdam when the group failed to pick it up and then taken to Ireland by the Navy over the weekend.

Referred to as ‘charcoal cocaine’ the drug is disguised through a sophisticated chemical process which was innovated by the Mexican and Colombian cartels some years ago. And while it has been discovered in other European countries in the recent past this is the first time that such a shipment was discovered coming to Ireland.

It involves mixing pure cocaine with a carbon dust, a black dye and an odour-blocker which is then moulded in blocks to look like charcoal. The drug is extracted by specialists using a concoction of chemicals.

Apart from the damaging physical and mental health side-effects cocaine already poses, the use of so many chemicals to disguise and then extract the drug inevitably poses even greater health risks to users.

The growth in demand for the drug here is reflected across the EU where the market has more than doubled in recent years.

The potency of the drug has also increased with an average deal containing 75pc pure cocaine compared to about 40pc three or four years ago.

Europol’s Serious and Organised Crime Threat Assessment (SOCTA) review recently reported that unprecedented quantities of cocaine are being trafficked into Europe.

The four-yearly review of EU crime trends revealed that, as a result, organised crime poses a greater threat to member states than at any time in the past, with gang-related violence continuing to increase.

As the market grows the South American cartels are producing and supplying record quantities of cocaine and innovating elaborate methods to get it to the market.

In 2019 a miniature submarine that had been built in a South American jungle was intercepted by the Spanish Navy in an operation led by the EU’s anti-drug trafficking agency, the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre (Maoc).

Despite the fact the vessel was deemed unseaworthy, the three-man crew made their across the Atlantic with a three-tonne cargo of the drug.

The former Garda assistant commissioner who heads up Maoc, has described the seizure of the ‘charcoal cocaine’ as a ‘very worrying’ development that proves how much the drug trade is thriving in Ireland.

“It’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to demand,” Michael O’Sullivan tells the Irish Independent.

“It is frightening to see the level of sophistication being used to get it here, and the fact that it was all destined for Ireland: that is a game changer.

“A shipment this size shows the worrying increase in demand there is in the domestic market amongst ordinary Irish citizens. This is a great victory as it has denied organised crime a huge injection of fuel.

“But there are many other shipments and supply lines because there doesn’t seem to be a shortage of coke on the streets.

“There is such an insatiable demand across Europe that production has gone through the roof and the cartels will go to the most elaborate lengths to get it to the market.

“As long as law-abiding people continue to use cocaine it will keep coming – in the process they are empowering the dangerous criminals responsible for the gang murders and terrorising communities.”

