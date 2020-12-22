Security worker threated by man with hammer in cash-in-transit robbery

Two men have been arrested this morning by gardaí investigating a cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin last Tuesday.

During the robbery a security staff member was collecting a cash box from a retail premises on Thomas Street at around 12.45pm, but as he was returning to a security van he was approached and threatened by a lone man armed with a hammer.

This man took a cash box from the security man before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

No one was physically harmed in the raid in which an undisclosed sum of cash was taken.

During follow up enquires an empty cash box was located on fire at St. Kevin’s Ave off New Street a short time later.

The fire was extinguished, and the scene and cash box were preserved for technical and forensic examination.

This morning a search operation was carried out at three properties in the Dublin 8 area and one property in the Clondalkin area of Dublin 22.

These searches were carried out by gardaí from the DMR South Central Serious Crime Unit assisted by Kevin Street and Kilmainham Gardaí.

Two men, aged in their 30s and late teens, were arrested.

They are being held at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information to make contact, and are particularly appealing to motorists who were on Thomas Street or St. Kevin’s Avenue and New Street between 12:30pm and 2:30pm last Tuesday December 15 who may have video footage to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations into the robbery are continuing.

Online Editors