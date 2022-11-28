Secret garda recordings of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch not illegal, court hears

Secret garda recordings of Gerard Hutch's conversations while he was in Northern Ireland were not illegal and should be allowed in evidence because the bug was planted and removed in the Republic, the prosecution in the Regency murder trial has argued.

Sean Gillane SC told the Special Criminal Court surveillance gardaí were acting lawfully when they deployed the listening device on former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall’s jeep before he drove Mr Hutch north, weeks after the shooting.

Mr Gillane was responding to a contention by Mr Hutch’s defence that for eight of the recording’s 10 hours, Dowdall’s jeep had been outside the jurisdiction and the evidence was unlawfully gathered and should be excluded from the trial.

He also rejected a defence argument that the authorisation for the surveillance device was not valid.

The court continued to hear legal arguments this afternoon over the admissibility of the tapes that were played last week.

Mr Hutch is charged with murdering David Byrne who was shot dead at the Regency on February 5, 2016.

Two other men, Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy are accused of helping the criminal organisation responsible by providing cars used to drive the assailants away after the shooting.

Mr Byrne (33), a Kinahan gang member, was killed when three assault rifle-wielding masked raiders, disguised as ERU gardaí, stormed the Regency in north Dublin along with a gunman dressed as a woman in a blonde wig, and another armed man in a flat cap.

The attack on a boxing weigh-in event fuelled a bloody feud between the Kinahan and Hutch crime gangs.

Mr Hutch (59), of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, Mr Murphy (61) of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Mr Bonney (51) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, deny the charges against them.

Jonathan Dowdall had also been accused of murder, but before the trial started, he instead admitted facilitating Mr Byrne’s killing by booking a hotel room for the perpetrators.

The court has heard when he drove Mr Hutch north on March 7, 2016, tracking and audio devices had been deployed on Dowdall’s Toyota Land Cruiser jeep by the garda National Surveillance Unit.

Mr Grehan has argued the authorisation for the audio device by a district court judge was “unlawfully issued” because of a “lack of candour” in the information provided by the NSU.

He said the judge should have been told a location tracker had already been authorised for the jeep, and that there was a possibility it was going to enter Northern Ireland.

He also said there was no sworn evidence or proper record kept.

On the issue of surveillance in the North, Mr Grehan said the Criminal Justice (Surveillance) Act 2009 is "as clear as can be" that an authorisation for a surveillance device can only apply within the state.

He also argued it did not adequately respect his client’s right to privacy under the Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights.

Today, Mr Gillane said he was not making any “extra-territorial claim” and that Mr Grehan had set up “straw men to knock them down”.

He said Mr Grehan's argument referred to a line in the Act stating “authorisation shall have effect both within the district court district to which the judge is assigned and in any other part of the State”.

Mr Gillane said this line was not intended to introduce words of limitation but of expansion. “These words expand the writ of the district court judge,” to nationwide where it would otherwise not be, he said.

Mr Gillane said the interpretation Mr Grehan was asking the court to put on the Act would mean the Oireachtas was “blind, deaf, oblivious” to the existence of the border between here and Northern Ireland where one of the Act’s core functions was in relation to the investigating of terrorist offences.

He said it was one of the most porous borders in western Europe and the existence of the border itself had inspired half a century of terrorism. This interpretation was untenable, he said.

He described Mr Grehan as “clutching pearls” at any mention of the jeep crossing the border, suggesting that “all bets are off - the bug doesn’t work and that’s it”.

Mr Gillane pointed out the Act set out where such devices could be placed including aircraft and ships. “Where do airplanes go? Where do seagoing craft go?” he asked.

Under the interpretation suggested by Mr Grehan, the law would have “zero functionality” and would be like a “chocolate teapot - intricate but functionally useless”.

The audio surveillance device was an inanimate movable item, he said.

Approval and authorisation was within the state and the incontrovertible evidence was that it was deployed within the state, initiated in the state, retrieved in the state and the data recovered in the state.

“No question of extra territoriality in truth arises,” he said.

The “mere happenstance” of the device crossing the border and returning could not mean what the defence argued or such devices would be impossible to use.

Now-retired Det Supt William Johnson, then head of the National Surveillance Unit gave very clear evidence that the device was deployed under his direction, Mr Gillane said.

An NSU officer gave evidence of deploying it in this jurisdiction, it was retrieved here and it was not capable of live monitoring outside the jurisdiction.

The position in relation to the separate tracker device was now quite clear and it was unrelated to any argument about the audio device, Mr Gillane said.

In relation to what Det Supt Johnson told the district court judge when he was applying for the audio device’s authorisation, Mr Gillane said there was no requirement to provide a “superfluity” of information.

“Unless one brings in the entire investigation file, there’s always something the district court judge isn’t being told about,” he said.

“Det Supt Johnson put the intelligence he had on the table and it’s set out in black and white,” Mr Gillane said, and his “duty of candour is more than discharged.”

It was not borne out that Det Supt Johnson was in some way contaminated by a “culture of secrecy” and he had been a careful, not a cagey witness. It was unfair to criticise him in relation to requirements that were not his choice – the application was made in the judge's chambers where there was no recording facility, Mr Gillane said.

The document seen by the judge set out what Det Supt Johnson knew and suspected and preserved a record of what the judge was told.

It had always been the prosecution's case that the vehicle "goes north" and this was included in Supt Johnson's grounds to the judge that stated it was suspected Dowdall previously travelled north to meet members of the continuity IRA.

Mr Grehan had invoked Mr Hutch’s right to privacy and Mr Gillane said the accused’s expectation to privacy was “considerably attenuated” in the circumstances.

“One might ask is there a privacy right to discussing murder in a jeep belonging to someone else?” Mr Gillane asked.

Mr Grehan had also suggested that everything in the recording from the time the vehicle returned back over the border must go too, Mr Gillane said. He said this could not possibly be argued.

Ms Justice Tara Burns asked Mr Gillane to clarify his submissions on extraterritoriality. He replied that he was arguing that the Act empowered the district court judge to authorise a device’s deployment and retrieval in this jurisdiction and there was nothing territorial about that.

It was a matter of happenstance if that inanimate object was brought over the border.

“It doesn’t affect the admissibility once it’s retrieved here,” he said. “If it’s retrieved and downloaded here that evidence is admissible and the extra territorial issue is a cloud which Mr Grehan has placed over the case,” he said.

Mr Grehan began replying to Mr Gillane's submissions and will continue tomorrow.

