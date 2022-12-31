Second teen arrested after Carrigaline stabbing which left man in critical condition

A SECOND teenager has been arrested in connection with a stabbing which left a man fighting for life in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

The assault is alleged to have occurred at Glenwood in Carrigaline shortly before 6pm on Wednesday.

The 29 year old man involved remains in a critical but stable condition in Cork University Hospital (CUH).

He underwent emergency surgery at CUH having been rushed to hospital by ambulance from Carrigaline with a serious injury to his head.

An 18-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident earlier today. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Togher Garda Station.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A statement said: “Anyone who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, 28th December 2022, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

On Friday Ricardo Hoey (19) appeared before a special sitting of Mallow District Court charged with assault causing harm to a 29 year old man.

Detective Garda Declan Healy gave the court evidence of arrest, caution and charge of the teenager.

He said the teen had been arrested in Carrigaline on Wednesday evening and detained for questioning at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was charged with assault at Togher Garda Station at 10.47pm on Thursday.

Det Garda Healy told Judge Joanne Carroll that, when the charge was put to him, the teen made no reply.

Hoey has an address at Ardcarrig in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

The court was told by Inspector Tony O'Sullivan that the State had no objection to bail being granted once strict, agreed conditions were imposed.

Judge Carroll remanded Hoey on bail but imposed a number of bail conditions.