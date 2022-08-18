Second man arrested in relation to serious assault of a father in Arklow, Co Wicklow

Gardaí investigating the serious assault of a man aged in his 40s in the early hours of Tuesday morning have arrested a second man.

The development comes as a male suspect aged in his 40’s was arrested earlier today in connection with the assault on Damien Byrne, a dad from Ashford, Co Wicklow, who was assaulted outside a house in Arklow on August 2.

This evening, gardaí said that the second arrested man, aged his late 20s, is currently detained in Wicklow Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A statement said that investigations are ongoing.

Mr Byrne is still fighting for his life in Beaumont Hospital.

Read More

“Mr Byrne has suffered very serious head injuries,” a senior source said tonight.

Earlier today, gardaí had announced details of the assault arrest in relation to the man aged in his 40s.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the assault of a man in his 40s at a property in Arklow, County Wicklow, in the early hours of Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022,” a garda spokesman said.

“The arrested man, aged in his 40s, is currently being detained at Bray Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“The injured male remains in Beaumont Hospital in a critical condition,” he added.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at 2.30am that morning and when they arrived at the scene, Mr Byrne was conscious but he declined medical treatment.

Officers left but it is understood that the following day, Mr Byrne became unwell and he was transferred by ambulance first to St Vincent’s Hospital but such was the serious nature of his head injuries he was brought to Beaumont Hospital.

Arklow gardai have been conducting a major investigation since the day after the assault, and a house in the Ashfield estate was sealed off as a technical and forensic examination took place there.

Sources previously said that officers are following a “strong line of enquiry” and a number of potential witnesses have been spoken to which has enabled officers to piece together a version of events that happened on the night.

CCTV from a local pub where Mr Byrne had been earlier socialising on the Bank Holiday Monday and other parts of Arklow has also been obtained and analysed.

GardaI previously made a public appeal for information in the case including seeking dashcam footage from motorists as the assault was not captured on CCTV.