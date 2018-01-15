Second man arrested in connection with serious assault
A second person has been arrested in connection with the assault of a man yesterday.
The victim (20s) was found by neighbours lying on the footpath near his home at St Stephen's Park in Castleisland, Co Kerry in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The man, who has not been named, was brought to University Hospital Tralee and he was later transferred to Cork University Hospital, where gardai said he was in critical condition last night.
A man (20s) was arrested this morning and is being held at Tralee Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Another man (19) was arrested in connection with the investigation yesterday and remains in custody at Tralee Garda Station.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the St. Stephen's Park area of Castleisland to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.
Online Editors