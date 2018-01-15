Second man arrested in connection with serious assault

The victim (20s) was found by neighbours lying on the footpath near his home at St Stephen's Park in Castleisland, Co Kerry in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man, who has not been named, was brought to University Hospital Tralee and he was later transferred to Cork University Hospital, where gardai said he was in critical condition last night.

A man (20s) was arrested this morning and is being held at Tralee Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.