Second graffiti message targeting Varadkar appears on wall in Belfast

A second piece of graffiti directed at Leo Varadkar in the Belvoir area of Belfast. (Photo: Kevin Scott)

A second graffiti message targeting Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has appeared on a wall in south Belfast.

It comes after a threat to hang Mr Varadkar was daubed on the wall of a convenience store on Drumart Square in the Belvoir estate in south Belfast last weekend.

It is being treated as a hate crime by the PSNI.

This latest graffiti attack was written on the wall of a community building in Belvoir Drive and it appears to refer to the first sinister message, which was titled 'An Ode to Leo Varadkar'.

The poem, which was widely condemned by senior unionists and has since been painted over, had warned the former Taoiseach not to travel to Northern Ireland, saying: "Set foot in Ulster, cross that line/We guarantee you will hang."

The new message reads: "Hi there Leo. I'm back again to clarify my last refrain. It's not your race that makes me tick. It's cause you are a pompous p***k."

It is the latest in a series of graffiti messages that have appeared in Belfast amid anger among some at the Northern Ireland Protocol, with a raft of new checks on goods arriving at ports from Great Britain.

The PSNI have been contacted for comment.

