The country’s latest murder victim was shot dead as he was walking with his four-month-old baby in a buggy outside a Dublin primary school.

Second Dublin murder victim shot dead as he was wheeling pram with baby inside

The man (20s) was shot dead 17 hours after his close pal Sean Little was killed in a separate shooting.

Moments before he was shot, the young dad posted a tribute to Little online.

Detectives have launched separate murder investigations following the escalation in gun violence in the capital.

Last night Little (22) was shot dead and his body discovered at Rowans Little, Balbriggan.

Around 17 hours later a second fatal shooting took place outside a primary school in Darndale.

The victim was shot dead in a targeted attack shortly before 4pm.

Both this victim and Sean Little were close friends and detectives are now investigating if the two killings are directly linked.

Gardai at the scene of a fatal gun attack in the grounds of the Church of Our Lady Immaculate, Darndale this evening...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Several garda units are at the scene and senior investigators have also attended the scene along with a helicopter.

The victim's body was still at the scene this evening.

Plain clothed officers have also been inspecting an area beside the school yard.

Gardai say they are appealing for witnesses in relation to the shooting at a laneway adjacent to Our Lady Immaculate National School, Darndale.

"An incident room has been established at Coolock Garda Station. We are appealing for anyone who was in the area shortly before 4pm to contact Gardaí in Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," a spokesman said.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has appealed for anyone with information on the recent shootings to come forward.

"I utterly condemn any violent loss of life and I am extremely concerned about the three shooting incidents that took place in Balbriggan, Mulhuddart and Darndale in the past 24 hours," Mr Flanagan said.

"An Garda Síochána are now conducting full enquiries into the circumstances surrounding these incidents and I would appeal to anyone who has information which could help to please come forward to them as soon as possible," he added.

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O'Callaghan said the spate of shootings highlight how brazen the perpetrators have become.

“The prevalence of gun related violence has continued to intensify, and it is essential that all possible resources are provided to protect the public," he said.

"This afternoon’s shooting took place near a national school and both staff and pupils are likely to have only made their way home in the hour or so before hand. That is a terrifying precedent.

“To witness a shooting or hear about one occurring is not normal. We can never accept gun crime as an aspect of everyday life. No child or young person growing up in any community should be led to believe that firing a gun is reasonable," he added.

Online Editors