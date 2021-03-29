Search continues for man missing from mandatory hotel quarantine

The search remains for one of the people who left their mandatory hotel quarantine in Dublin last weekend.

It is believed that three men, who had arrived on a flight from Dubai, were outside The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry smoking under supervision when they attempted to abscond. Since then, two of the men have been found.

General secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors Antoinette Cunningham said that the search is ongoing.

Commenting on the case of the missing man, she said: “We have to be sensitive to matters that can still be ongoing,” she said.

“There’s still a person that has not returned to the hotel where the quarantining is taking place.”

In a statement today, An Garda Síochána said they are: “liaising with the State Liaison Officer at a designated quarantine facility in the Dublin area, in accordance with current protocols.”

“As the Department of Health is the lead agency in relation to the management of mandatory quarantining, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time.”

People who do not comply with mandatory hotel quarantine can get a fine of up to €2,000 or a month in prison. The hotel stay must also be booked beforehand, with costs starting from €1,875.

Ms Cunningham also discussed how Gardaí have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 yet despite being on the frontline.

“We’ve been led to believe that the private security company, the hotel staff, and the members of the defence forces who are carrying out the role as liaison officers at these hotels have been vaccinated or in the process of it,” he said.

“And our members have not been vaccinated and I think it is unfair for Minister Donnelly to expect Gardaí to deal with issues in relation to mandatory hotel quarantine.

“Issues which could take a number of hours and then go back out to our normal duties in communities, whether that’s delivering groceries to elderly people, attending at a traffic accident, going to a sudden death, dealing with a house party.

“You’re going from one very high risk environment, back out into the community. There is of course a huge risk to the members of An Garda Síochána that are attending this high-risk environment, and so we absolutely believe that they should be vaccinated.”

