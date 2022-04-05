Search after man was stabbed 20 times by friend leads gardaí to €490,000 cocaine seizure

The stabbing of a man 20 times in a drug and alcohol induced frenzy ultimately led gardaí to seize almost half a million euro worth of cocaine.

The bizarre situation unfolded at a property in Tullow, Co Carlow, in the early hours of yesterday morning when two pals were on “a major session” before a vicious row broke out.

The victim in the case who is a Polish national was “stabbed all over the body, up to 20 times” by his friend who is an Irish national well known to gardaí.

The stab victim managed to escape from the house but was chased by his attacker.

Neighbours were awoken by the dramatic scenes and gardaí were contacted which led to a number of units rushing to the scene in Tullow.

When they arrived at the scene they observed the suspect but before they got a chance to arrest him, the 33-year-old who was said to be “off his head” fled at speed from officers and escaped through fields.

Meanwhile gardaí attempted to find the badly injured man, who was eventually located hiding from the suspect in a friend’s car.

He was immediately rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

With the suspect still at large, gardaí commenced a major intelligence operation in an attempt to locate him.

This led to his arrest yesterday at a property in which a female associate of the suspect resides.

While carrying out a search of the house, gardaí discovered the massive cocaine haul in a bag – one of the biggest seizures in the south east of the country this year.

Gardaí announced details of the operation today.

“Gardaí attended at the scene of an incident at a house in Tullow, Co Carlow, following reports of a serious assault on Monday, 4th April 2022, shortly after 3am,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.

“On arrival of Gardaí a man aged 33 years was discovered with apparent stab wounds. “He was taken to St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment, his condition is described as serious but stable.

“In a follow-up operation, a house in the Tullow area was searched by Gardaí and a man in his mid 20s was arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

“A large quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of €490,000 subject to analysis, was also discovered inside the house.

“The arrested man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carlow Garda Station.”

The spokeswoman added: “The drugs seized will now be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.”



