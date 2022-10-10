Sean Fox shot dead by INLA faction after refusing to pay extortion demands

Drug baron Sean Fox was shot dead by an INLA faction after refusing to pay its extortion demands.

The same gang, based in the Turf Lodge area of west Belfast, also accused the murder victim of working for the PSNI.

The recent arrests of suspected INLA members during a home invasion robbery effectively signed the cocaine king’s death warrant.

The wealthy 42-year-old, known as ‘Foxy’ to friends, is said to have tipped off the terror gang that drugs and money were being stored in the Glen Road house.

Six republicans were arrested inside or near the property by the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force following a major August surveillance operation.

They have since appeared in court charged with conspiracy to rob. Giving evidence against them a police officer said they were connected to “the INLA”.

Fox, the best friend of slain millionaire drugs boss Jim ‘JD’ Donegan, was being taxed by both the INLA and ONH (Oglaigh na hEireann). In return he was given free rein to sell huge quantities of cocaine in Belfast.

The republican gangs had worked together to murder Donegan in 2018 after he refused increased extortion demands. He was shot dead sitting behind the wheel of his £80,000 Porsche while collecting his son from a west Belfast grammar school.

Seeing what happened to his close pal, Fox readily agreed to hand over protection money to the INLA and ONH. That was why he had the confidence to drink every weekend in bars like the Donegal Celtic (DC) social club which is at the heart of republican west Belfast.

However, when a third crime group, an INLA faction based in the Turf Lodge estate, demanded money, Fox refused — a move that led to his cold-blooded murder.

In efforts to keep the INLA onside, Fox had been tipping off its bosses about rival drug dealers. Acting on this information the terror gang would raid their homes, confiscating huge amounts of drugs and cash.

One of these robberies last year in the Twinbrook area netted the INLA five kilos of cannabis. Fox later told the terror gang a further 15 kilos of the drug had been moved from the property just minutes before its members kicked open the front door.

The INLA returned and fined the dealer £65,000 — the wholesale value of 15 kilos. Unable to pay up, he fled Belfast with his family.

This is a scenario believed to have been repeated in August when six men were arrested on the Glen Road in an undercover PSNI operation targeting the INLA. Heavily-armed cops used flash grenades to stun three of those lifted.

“Foxy is believed to have told the PSNI that the INLA were going to hit the house, and that’s the reason why he was murdered,” a criminal source told Sunday Life.

“He was paying the INLA protection money and pointing out other drug dealers to them. This suited Foxy because it eliminated his opposition and kept him in the INLA’s good books.”

Underworld sources say suspicions around Fox being an informant increased when dozens of alleged major drug dealers were arrested on Encrochat charges two years ago. Criminals used the encrypted phone network, which was hacked by law enforcement, to arrange international drugs and arms deals.

“Foxy had an Encrochat phone but was never charged,” added another source.

“Nearly every other suspected major drug dealer in Northern Ireland was arrested. He used to laugh about it and say ‘long runs the Fox’. That’s when we first started to think he was working for the cops.”

At a press conference after his murder last weekend, police were keen to point out that Fox did not have a criminal record. Rival criminals are again using this as apparent proof he was an informant. They detailed how the slain drugs boss was using a car hire business as a front for his criminality.

“When JD was murdered Foxy set up a car leasing business,” said a former friend.

“He had a fleet of about 40 to 50 cars, most of them bought in England, which he leased to taxi drivers who had bad credit ratings and couldn’t get HP (hire purchase) loans.

“Foxy also had two proper S Class Mercedes which he hired out for weddings and other special events. This was his legitimate income, but he was making far more from drug dealing — easily more than £1m per year.”

Knowing that the drugs game brought the risk of death from dissident republicans, Fox was not as lavish as his best pal JD Donegan.

As well as paying off the INLA and ONH, he took over the rent of the cocaine king’s Lisburn home after his murder four years ago and tried to be more low key.

However, Fox would occasionally make the mistake of flaunting his wealth, something that was picked up by republicans.

“Foxy was at a wedding in a Co Antrim hotel last year and along with his drug dealer mates they booked a separate room solely to snort cocaine away from their wives and girlfriends — it was the talk of the place,” one of the other guests told Sunday Life.

“He also paid cash for a luxury caravan in Ballycastle. Foxy was using it as a base to sell drugs there.

“One of his cocaine dealer mates owns a caravan in Newcastle and he made a fortune selling drugs down there during lockdown, so Foxy thought he would try the same in Ballycastle.”

Sources say that despite the former Irish league footballer being a major drug dealer, he was not an archetypal crime boss and actively avoided confrontation.

One revealed: “He wasn’t a hard man at all. Before Foxy started dealing drugs he conned a lot of people in west Belfast out of money over a smart TV scam.

“He was going to get lynched, so a close associate had to use all his redundancy money to pay people back. Foxy was always a plastic gangster.”

Criminals from Dublin also had Fox in their sights due to his friendship with a major cocaine dealer and chronic gambler, known as ‘Bet365’, who owed them £500,000 over a missing 20 kilos of cocaine.

When armed men called to this individual’s Lisburn home last year to retrieve the debt, he escaped out the back and fled to Fox’s house nearby.

He harboured him there, a move that angered the Dubliners.

“Foxy was part of the Marbella Mob, a gang of drug dealers close to JD Donegan who regularly partied with him in Spain,” added a source.

“The other main players are a guy from the Short Strand, who spends most of his time lying low in Newcastle, and a fella from Ballymurphy who now lives near Maghaberry Prison.

“They picked apart JD’s drugs empire when he was killed and they’ll do the same with Foxy’s now that he is dead too.”