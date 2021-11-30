Scottish charity blames Irish crime gangs for rise in number of sick puppies being sold in the country

The SPCA has urged the public to be vigilant when buying a puppy

A dramatic rise in the number of sick puppies being sold to unsuspecting owners in Scotland has been blamed on Irish crime gangs.

The Scottish SPCA revealed how frontline inspectors and their special investigations unit have been working together to target the “large scale, prolific puppy dealers from Ireland operating in Scotland”.

It follows a 34 per cent increase in calls regarding puppy breeding - with 702 calls made last year, rising to 1,059 from January 1 to October 31, 2021.

Last year 150 puppies were rescued, compared to 56 this year.

According to the Daily Record, on October 29, breeders dumped four cockapoo puppies in a bush in Aberdeenshire as they made a bid to escape following a raid by animal welfare officers.

The sting operation was carried out after members of the public had come forward to report they had bought sick or dying puppies.

It was suspected that the dumped pups were sold by the same crime groups.

The rescued puppies are now at a Scottish SPCA animal rescue and rehoming centre where they have tested positive for giardia and are currently undergoing further tests for other diseases.

A special investigations unit inspector, who cannot be named due to undercover work, said: "This is a fantastic result.

"We successfully targeted prolific dealers in the Aberdeen area who we know have sold puppies who have sadly passed away.

"We are preparing a report for the Procurator Fiscal and we cannot provide any further details about this case at this time.”

The inspector warned that Irish gangs are dominating the low-welfare puppy industry in Scotland.

“Under no circumstances should someone meet a breeder to purchase a puppy or allow a pup to be dropped off.

"Do not accept any excuse, no matter how plausible it seems. These people are master manipulators and will try anything to make you believe they are legitimate and responsible breeders.

"Bad puppy dealers are still using the pandemic restrictions to trick the public.

"We are urging the public to be vigilant when buying a puppy and not to accept any excuse not to see the puppy with mum.

"We would always advise adopting over buying a pet but those with their hearts set on buying a puppy should do their research and make sure they are buying from a responsible breeder.

"Although you may have to wait slightly longer, you will be getting a happy and healthy dog.

"We would advise that members of the public visit our webpage to find out how to spot a low-welfare breeder. Puppies are not presents and buying one should not be decided on a whim.

"The only reason that these dealers are able to operate is because of the demand for puppies.

"Puppies and their parents are suffering and dying due to this industry.

"We now need the public to act responsibly and not contribute to this appalling trade.

"Public demand will fuel this trade and as long as it does, bad dealers will find any means to operate."