Saoradh posts police officer’s picture and name after stop and search dispute

Police are investigating a threat to a PSNI officer whose picture and name were posted on a website.

The post was made by Saoradh, which was formed in 2016 and describes itself as a far left pressure group but is believed to be connected to the New IRA.

The terror gang was responsible for the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh.

He was shot four times in front of his young son at a sports ground following an under-15s football coaching session and remains critically ill in hospital.

The shooting was claimed by the New IRA in a printed statement attached to the wall of a shop in the Creggan area of Derry over the weekend.

In a statement posted on a website this week, Saoradh said one of its member was pulled over in a car on February 25 under the Justice and Security Act.

The legislation provides the PSNI with powers to “stop and search persons for any unlawfully held munitions or for any wireless apparatus”.

Saoradh said its member was with his pregnant partner at the time and that both had been ordered to get out of the vehicle so it could be searched.

The post claimed one of the officers was frequently involved in stop-and-search operations targeting Saoradh.

It added the member filmed the encounter, and that after the search a “single lens binocular” was missing from his car.

“After being advised by all to go down to Strand Road Barracks and demand the binocular back, our member and his partner did so, and to no surprise Crown Forces denied that they had taken anything,” the post continued.

“Our member demanded it was logged that he was down to report theft.”

The allegations were accompanied by a picture of the constable involved in the search.

This is being treated as threat against the officer.

The PSNI said an investigation had been launched.

A spokesperson for the force added: “We are aware of an online post and are making enquiries. We have no further comment to make at this time.”

Facebook and Twitter previously closed down social media pages linked to Saoradh over posts reported to breach hate speech guidelines.

All the group’s social media pages were suspended in 2019 following the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead by a New IRA gunman while observing a riot in Derry.

Facebook removed a page linked to Junior McDaid House, the Derry headquarters of Saoradh, in January 2020.

While the pages are often taken down or the group’s accounts suspended, they are quickly replaced with new ones.

MI5 agent Dennis McFadden who infiltrated both the New IRA and Saoradh, left Northern Ireland in August 2020 ahead of the arrests of the alleged leadership of the dissident terror gang.

McFadden, originally from Glasgow, was a member of Saoradh’s executive committee and a regular face at party meetings.

He organised two meetings of the alleged leadership of the New IRA at rented properties in Co Tyrone.

They took place in Sixmilecross and Omagh on dates in February and July 2020.

The houses were bugged by MI5, with 10 people now facing prosecution as part of the sting, named Operation Arbacia.

Almost all were members of Saoradh.

Among those charged is Palestinian GP Issam Hijjawi Bassalat, who was arrested in August 2020 while trying to board a flight at Heathrow Airport.

He had been a guest of Saoradh and spoke at their annual party conference in Newry.

He claims to have been set up by McFadden, who he alleges drove him to an ‘army council’ meeting in July 2020 under the pretence that it was a political gathering.

Also facing charges arising from the MI5 sting is Saoradh finance officer Amanda McCabe, also known as Mandy Duffy.

The Lurgan woman faces seven charges, including directing a terrorist organisation, belonging to a proscribed grouping and preparation of terrorist acts.

She was a member of the political group’s 12-person executive, along with Kevin Barry Murphy, from Coalisland, who is alleged to be the leader of the New IRA and is facing charges of directing terrorism.

David Jordan and partner Sharon Rafferty, from Dungannon, are also facing charges. They served on Saoradh’s executive committee. Jordan was chairman of the group prior to his arrest.

Joseph Barr, the chairman of the Derry branch of the organisation, is also before the courts on foot of the MI5 sting.