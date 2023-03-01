| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Saoradh posts police officer’s picture and name after stop and search dispute

PSNI launches investigation as details appear on website following New IRA’s murder bid

The post (pixelated) showed the officer's face and named them Expand

Close

The post (pixelated) showed the officer's face and named them

The post (pixelated) showed the officer's face and named them

The post (pixelated) showed the officer's face and named them
Allison Morris

Allison Morris

Police are investigating a threat to a PSNI officer whose picture and name were posted on a website.

The post was made by Saoradh, which was formed in 2016 and describes itself as a far left pressure group but is believed to be connected to the New IRA.

Most Watched

Privacy