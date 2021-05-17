The Russian Embassy has said it has not yet been approached by Irish authorities over the ransomware attack on the HSE.

Investigations involving international security agencies are ongoing into the major data breach which led to the health service shutting down.

Authorities believe a Russian-based cyber gang, known as Wizard Spider, were behind the hack.

They are also suspected of carrying out similar Conti ransomware attacks on hospitals in the US and organisations in the UK.

Read More





Read More

This afternoon the Russian Embassy in Ireland said it has not yet been approached about the cyber-attack, which they have strongly condemned. They also said that they have no way of knowing who was involved.

“The embassy condemns in the strongest terms any type of criminal act in cyber space, including this particular incident, which has caused damage to the HSE system in Ireland.

“We do not have any way to judge who the perpetrators are.

“The Irish authorities have not yet approached the embassy regarding the ransomware attack,” it said in a statement.

A spokeswoman added that they would be prepared to assist authorities in line with the Russian Government’s policy of strengthening international liaison on cyber crime.

“It’s pretty clear that if they do, the Russian side would be ready to look into the matter, since the Russian Government has been consistently promoting initiatives on strengthening international cooperation on the issues of international information security and confronting effectively cyber space crime,” she said.

Gardaí believe the hackers compromised the HSE server’s weeks before the breach was discovered.

The Russian cyber gang believed to be involved used a similar ‘Conti’ ransomware to infiltrate and extort large organisations in recent months.

They are experts in espionage hacking whereby systems are infiltrated and sensitive data stolen before ransom demands are made.

The hacker’s motivation is financial rather than any State-sponsored cause.

It is currently under investigation by the FBI for carrying out several attacks on hospitals in the US, and has also come to the attention of the NCA in the UK.

The two agencies will liaise with the Irish investigation through Interpol and share any intelligence they have on the gang.

Europol is also assisting Irish officials and will analyse digital malware recovered from the attacks on the HSE and Department of Health.

Earlier the Minister of State for eGovernment, Ossian Smyth, admitted that he expected the stolen HSE data to be published online, or sold at some stage.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1, he described the hack as a targeted attack by a criminal gang who have been in the HSE’s servers for some time.

He added that there is multi-billion euro cyber budget and that none of this will be used to pay criminals.

Read More



