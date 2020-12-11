Rush Credit Union debacle has echoes of an episode of Father Ted – if it wasn’t so serious

IT had echoes of an episode of the classic comedy Father Ted, with money “resting” in accounts and shenanigans over car draws.

But there was nothing to laugh at when the scandal that rocked Rush Credit Union was revealed by this publication.

What emerged about the running of the North County Dublin credit union was nothing short of shocking.

This week a woman in her sixties has been arrested as part of a Garda investigation into €1.2m fraud at Rush Credit Union, which also covered Lusk.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of committing offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

It is four years since the scandal at the lender, based in the seaside town famous for its market gardening, blew up.

Rigged car draws were just one of the litany of suspect goings-on to emerge at the lender, which has since been liquidated.

Some 15 car draws were held but the winners could not be located by the accountants and regulators sent in to clean up the mess, the High Court was told late in 2016.

These car draws involved almost €221,000 being spent on vehicles between 2009 and 2016.

And it also emerged that money to enter the draw was taken out of customer accounts without their consent.

It was the summer of 2016 when this publication first revealed problems at Rush and Lusk CU.

Gardaí where called in to its offices over the suspected disappearance of member money. Members had been written to and told to check their balances after the suspected fraud emerged.

Later on, forensic accountants from Grant Thornton, appointed by the Central Bank, discovered a litany of financial flaws.

The probe found:

The credit union safe was used to store hundreds of thousands of euro in cash, which was not recorded in the lender's accounts. The suspicion is that this cash was being hidden from Revenue. Because they were attempting to evade tax, the owners have been slow to claim it.

Deeds to foreign-based properties were found in the credit union safe. It is not known if they were held as security against loans, or were bought by someone associated with the credit union with money that has gone missing.

The total amount of money missing could be up to €1.5m.

There were a large number of unverifiable accounts. The ownership of these cannot be established, as there is little detail attached to them. This is one of the reasons why there are fears the amount of money needed to shore up the accounts could spiral to at least €5.5m.

Later, the High Court would be told the use of blank cheques was prevalent in the lender that operated in the Rush and Lusk areas.

It also later emerged the credit union had been bailed out in 2011 by the Irish League of Credit Unions, a representative that runs its own bail-out fund.

But three different bodies with responsibilities for monitoring credit unions failed to pick up on the suspected fraud and financial mismanagement at Rush Credit Union.

The financial shenanigans were not picked up by Central Bank regulators, Rush Credit Union’s auditors, and the Irish League of Credit Union’s monitoring operation.

The High Court heard at the end of 2016 that the credit union was in such a distressed state, the only option was to liquidate it.