Rush Credit Union debacle has echoes of an episode of Father Ted – if it wasn’t so serious

Rush Credit Union after it was closed and liquidators appointed. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

IT had echoes of an episode of the classic comedy Father Ted, with money “resting” in accounts and shenanigans over car draws.

But there was nothing to laugh at when the scandal that rocked Rush Credit Union was revealed by this publication.

What emerged about the running of the North County Dublin credit union was nothing short of shocking.

