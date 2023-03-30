| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Road safety fears after gardaí smash gang sitting theory tests in fake driving licence scam

People were paid to sit the driving theory test for others Expand
The permits can be used to open bank accounts to be used in criminality Expand

Close

People were paid to sit the driving theory test for others

People were paid to sit the driving theory test for others

The permits can be used to open bank accounts to be used in criminality

The permits can be used to open bank accounts to be used in criminality

/

People were paid to sit the driving theory test for others

Ken Foy

Four people have been arrested in relation to a nationwide organised scam in which they were paid large amounts of money to sit the driver theory test for others.

This has enabled people to obtain a learner permit, which they use to drive unlawfully on Irish roads.

Most Watched

Privacy