Road safety crackdown to target learner and male drivers and rural roads as driver deaths jump 19pc

A new road safety operation has been launched by gardaí to target ‘lifesaver’ offences and certain rural roads as the number of drivers killed has risen by 19pc.

So far this year 110 people have lost their lives on Irish roads, with gardaí saying of particular concern is the 57 drivers who have died.

For the rest of 2021 Operation Teorainn will be mounted nationwide and focus on speeding, driving while intoxicated, not wearing seatbelts, and phone use.

The initiative will also target learner drivers travelling unaccompanied, and road transport offences.

Gardaí have said that rural roads with speed limits of 80 km/h and over will be a particular target of the operation.

It comes as August saw 24 people lose their lives on Irish roads, which was the highest monthly figure since June 2012.

Chief Supt Michael Hennebry, of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said that their aim is to reduce collisions for the rest of 2021.

"Every fatal or serious injury collision has a devastating impact on the family, friends and communities of the people involved. Our focus for the remainder of 2021 will be to reduce these collisions through this road safety enforcement campaign,” he said.

“Our roads are shared spaces, and we all have a duty of care, to ourselves and to others, to keep each and every road user safe.”

“I am urging every road user to play their part by complying with the road traffic legislation and assist An Garda Síochána to make our roads safer places for all,” Chief Supt Hennebry added.

The public safety campaign is in conjunction with the Road Safety Authority whose CEO, Sam Wade, said that it will be running an intensive education and awareness programme.

This, he said, will target both learner and novice drivers as well as male motorists.

“This will include mass media campaigns focused on the main contributing factors to road user fatalities and injuries, namely speeding, drink-driving, drug-driving and non-seat belt wearing,” Mr Wade said.

One campaign will target learner and novice drivers to remind them that they are subject to a lower penalty point threshold than ordinary drivers.

“If they accumulate seven points in a three-year period they face disqualification for six months. It will also remind learner drivers that if they drive unaccompanied, they face two penalty points, an €80 fine and their car will be seized and impounded,” Mr Wade said.

The second campaign is targeted at male drivers.

"Analysis of collision data clearly tells us that road safety is a significant male problem. 79pc of driver fatalities between 2016-2020 were male,” Mr Wade said.

“We will be laying bare more of these facts and challenging males to examine their road behaviour in our new campaign,” he added.