'Rip off drug deal' blamed for fight which saw man suffer broken skull after being hit with hatchet

A VIOLENT street brawl which saw one man hit in the head with a hatchet happened after a northside gang blamed an inner city man for "ripping them off" in a drugs deal.

Gardaí expect to make a number of arrests in relation to Tuesday's violent disorder incident with several men involved clearly identifiable on CCTV.

Three people were hospitalised, including one man aged in his early 20s who suffered a broken skull after being hit in the head with a hatchet.

Sources said that one of the gangs from the south-inner city has links to Finglas drug dealer 'Mr Flashy', and detectives are now fearing a violent backlash.

The young thugs involved are "runners" for a suspected hitman from the area who is closely linked with the Finglas criminal.

"Gardaí are bracing for a backlash and the crew from the south-inner city, through their connections with 'Flashy', may have access to firearms which is a serious concern," a source said.

"No arrests have yet been made but those involved are clearly identifiable and made no efforts to conceal themselves. Gardaí know who they are."

The incident began at around 2pm on Tuesday when a number of men from Dublin's Sheriff Street attacked a property off Pearse Street.

This followed a number of threats being issued earlier in the day.

A man living at the property, aged in is late 20s, had been blamed for ripping them off over a drugs deal.

However, this man's associates were waiting for the gang and a massive brawl then took place between Windmill Lane and Creighton Street.

Two north-inner city men suffered knife wounds during the melee and a third man, from the south-inner city, was struck in the head with a hatchet.

Gardaí from Pearse Street station are investigating the violent disorder incident and have recovered a number of weapons.

Around a dozen young men aged in their 20s were involved and gardaí were last night carrying out additional patrols in both areas.

The incident was captured on CCTV and mobile phone footage from a bystander has also been circulated on social media.

At one stage a bicycle is thrown at a man, while another is struck in the head with a hatchet causing him to drop to the ground.

Moments earlier, the same man had also been kicked several times after falling down.

Several punches are also thrown during the portion of the fight captured on video.

The footage also appears to show other men armed with weapons, including a hammer and a knife.

Fianna Fáil's Justice spokesman Jim O'Callaghan described the incident as a "brutal attack" and called on more gardaí to help deal with the violence.

"There was a brutal attack near Pearse Street today between rival drugs gangs. People in the locality are traumatised," he said.

A garda spokesman said they are investigating the incident.

"It is reported that an altercation occurred between a group of youths," the spokesman said.

"No further information is available at this time. Investigations are ongoing."

