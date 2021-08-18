Revenue seize crystal meth, wine and prosecco at Dublin Airport and Rosslare Harbour

Revenue officials have seized a large consignment of highly addictive methamphetamine concealed in a cargo package from Malaysia.

Following an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport found 4.6kgs of the drug known as crystal meth, with an estimated street value of €276,000, concealed in a cargo shipment from Malaysia on Monday.

The drugs were concealed within false panels and lids and bases of six boxes that were described as items of clothing, with a Dublin address.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, Revenue officials at Rosslare Europort seized more than 4,000 litres of prosecco and 320 litres of wine following the search of an Irish-registered truck that had disembarked from a ferry from Cherbourg, France last Friday.

The shipment was found as part of routine profiling of alcohol products that were believed to be diverted onto the Irish market without payment of relevant tax and duties.

The seized shipment is believed to be worth around €89,000 which translates to a loss of almost €51,000 to the Exchequer, according to Revenue officials.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.