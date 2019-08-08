Revenue officers find €10,000 of cannabis hidden in tin of powdered slimming product

The tin had been sent from Canada and was destined for an address in Dublin.

The drugs were intercepted at the Dublin Mail Centre by Revenue officers, with the aid of sniffer dog Bailey.

Sniffer dog Bailey

In a separate operation earlier this week, Revenue officers in Dublin Port seized 980 litres of wine after a number of routine examinations took place on vehicles arriving from France.

The wine had a retail value of €14,000 and represents a loss to the Excehequer of approximately €7,000.

Investigations are ongoing.

A Garda spokesperson said: "These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the illegal importation, supply and sale of alcohol and drugs in the shadow economy. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or illegal sale of alcohol or drugs, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free-phone number 1800 295 295."

Online Editors