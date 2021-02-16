Revenue dogs help seize over €200k of drugs from 50 separate packages labelled as fishing bait, keyrings and green tea

Two drug detector dogs, both named Bailey, helped Revenue seize over €200k worth of drugs in Athlone and Dublin mail centres.

The illegal drugs, with a combined estimated value of over €225,000, were discovered in over 50 separate packages.

Over 99kgs of illegal drugs were seized including herbal cannabis, khat and cocaine.

The packages were addressed to various addresses across the country and were from the UK, the USA, Canada, Kenya and Spain.

They were declared as items such as fishing bait, keychains, art supplies, green tea and sports shoes.

"These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs,” a Revenue spokesperson said.

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”





