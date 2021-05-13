| 12.3°C Dublin

Revealed: The top five scams you need to be aware of right now – and how to avoid them

Conor Feehan

Any one of us is a potential target for a scam that will empty our bank accounts.

Online and phone scams are now so prevalent that the Department of Social Protection recently had to start a media campaign warning people that criminals are ringing members of the public and trying to defraud them while pretending to be State officials.

