Revealed: Which counties in Ireland have highest break-in rates?

Which counties in Ireland have highest break in rates?

THREE areas in Dublin have the highest burglary rates in the country, with roaming crime gangs also targeting counties bordering the capital.

As part of a special investigation, independent.ie has compiled figures to show the counties with the highest number of break-ins in the country.

While rural crime is still an issue nationwide, figures show that three different Dublin zones had the highest burglary rates last year.

The large area covered by Dublin City Council, which has a population of more than 550,000 and stretches from Crumlin to Coolock and includes the city centre, had 636 break-ins per 100,000 population last year.

Read More

That rate is nearly double the national average, with a total of 3,528 burglaries recorded by garda stations responsible for policing the area.

Notorious

A high number of these crimes were carried out in the district covered by Pearse Street, with 434 burglary and related off- ences.

The second-highest number of burglaries last year was in the South Dublin County Council area, which includes Tallaght, Clondalkin and Lucan, with 581.

In Clondalkin alone there were 308 reported burglaries last year, with 237 in the area policed by Luc- an gardaí.

The Tallaght area had a total of 458 burglaries last year, and is the home base of some of the country's most notorious break-in gangs.

These include associ- ates of the Mansfield mob, the Cock/Wall gang and the Connors gang.

The Herald revealed this week how these gangs are a top priority for gardai in the run-up the Christmas period.

The third-highest break-in rate was in Fingal, which includes Swords and parts of rural north Dublin, where 517 burglaries were reported per 100,000 population.

Another area of Fingal is that policed by officers based at Blanchardstown garda station, which recorded 514 burglary offences last year.

Wicklow had the fourth-highest burglary rate in the country, with 498 crimes per 100,000 population. The county also saw the arrests of two prolific burglars following a spate commercial break-ins.

The local authority of Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown, which includes the suburbs of Blackrock and Dundrum, had a burglary rate of 478 per 100,000 population.

Kildare was also high on the list, with 443 burglaries.

The lowest number of break-ins recorded last year was in the Mayo garda division, with 129 per 100,000 people.

Limerick had a burglary rate above the national aver- age, with 416 per 100,000 people last year.

The county has been a target in the past for several roaming burglary gangs, with one Dublin criminal who leads up a prolific cross-border mob with his brother currently facing charges over a crime spree there.

Limerick is the home base for a number of prolific criminals specialising in break-ins.

These include one of a cross-border outfit aged in his 20s who has been described in court as a member of a gang that targets rural communities.

Cork recorded nearly 900 burglaries, but when population is taken into account, it had one of the lowest rates in the country, with 196.

These included a burglary involving Dubliner Larry Connors (29), from Cherryfield Way, who was jailed for eight years last February.

He was found hiding on a golf course by a garda sniffer dog after breaking into a house and stealing a safe containing thousands of euro in cash and jewellery.

Connors had travelled to Cork with two other men earlier that day in an Audi that had been imported from the UK.

The Carlow/Kilkenny division, where a key member of a cross-border burglary team lives, had one of the lowest incidences of burglary in the country last year, with just 193 per 100,000 people.

Fraud

A 28-year-old Tallaght criminal currently living in Carlow area is considered a central figure in a nationwide burglary gang and is also wanted by detectives attached to the National Bur-eau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) in relation to passport fraud, as well as by the PSNI for crimes in the North.

A 26-year-old close associate of this man is currently on the run in the UK and is wanted by gardai for a spate of raids in the border region.

Figures from the Garda Commissioner's recent report to the Policing Authority show burglaries were at a new low in April, dropping to around 500 across the country.

Break-ins nationwide had doubled by August as travel restrictions were eased.

While the current lockdown is expected to have an effect on property crime, gardai fear an upsurge in break-ins when the restrictions are again relaxed and gangs make up for the lockdown lull.

Herald