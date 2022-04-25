Revealed: The Kinahan cartel other halves whose luxury lives are coming crashing down

The gangsters' other halves of the Kinahan mafia are packing up their designer suitcases and are headed for home as their dream lives come crashing down in spectacular fashion.

In Dubai, Spain and Lanzarote the WAGS of gangland are collecting their handbags and gladrags and waving goodbye to a life of extraordinary wealth.

Caoimhe Robinson, the wife of Daniel Kinahan, and her pal Anita Freeman, partner of murder accused Sean McGovern, are expected back in Dublin within weeks, gardaí believe.

Expand Close Sean McGovern and Anita Freeman have obtained residency permits in Dubai / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sean McGovern and Anita Freeman have obtained residency permits in Dubai

The young partner of Christopher Jnr, who hails from near his childhood home of Oliver Bond flats, is also due to return to her native city, according to sources.

Robinson, whose previous partner was murdered gang boss Micka 'the Panda' Kelly, is expected to return to her home in Darndale on Dublin's northside.

Read More

Freeman will likely seek refuge with family in her native Crumlin, after the home she once shared with McGovern was seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

In Lanzarote, the home of Nicola Connor, wife of Gary Vickery, lies idle after she left the island for the UK with her children.

A judge is awaiting a full list of the couple's assets, which include the luxury villa, investment properties in Spain and a number of boats that are offered for rent, including a Quantum Sunseeker.

Expand Close Simoan McEnroe, Anita Freeman and Kelly Quinn / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Simoan McEnroe, Anita Freeman and Kelly Quinn

In Spain, Marbella socialite Nicola Morrissey, wife of enforcer Johnny Morrissey, has left her palatial home and is understood to be lying low with her child as she considers her options.

Her husband, Johnny, a Rochdale thug suspected of working in the UK as a hitman, was named as an enforcer for the mob, and her company, Nero Vodka, was sanctioned as being a money- laundering outfit for the mafia.

This week, Marbella media tycoon Michel Eusden said she had helped Nicole market her product and even secured her a meeting with the famed Spanish department store El Corte Ingles, where the drink was stocked.

Eusden, who owns the newspaper EuroNews, said she never got paid by the Morrisseys and that they dispensed of her services as they pushed into the UK.

"Every month on my books that debt is still there. They never paid me," she said.

Nicole, who married Johnny in a lavish ceremony in her native Scotland, operated as the CEO and face of Nero Vodka and even sponsored Scottish football club, Hamilton Academical, with the potato-based alcohol.

She was the guest of honour at a star-studded launch of the drinks brand, organised by Eusden, in Puerto Banus during Covid and has been the queen of the Marbella social set for years, often hosting huge parties at her large home.

In Dubai, former MTK boss Sandra Vaughan has hung up her microphone and disappeared off social media. The outspoken blonde, who banned and ridiculed the Irish media over their treatment of her friend Daniel Kinahan, is understood to be planning a return to Spain or Scotland.

Expand Close Caoimhe Robinson has enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle while living abroad / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Caoimhe Robinson has enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle while living abroad

Sandra Vaughan is married to boxing coach Danny Vaughan, who posted a photo praising Daniel Kinahan days after sanctions were announced.

The fallout of US and UAE sanctions against the mob, their associates and businesses is like a tsunami, and the first priority is to get the women and children out while those wanted will try to flee further into the Gulf and remain one step ahead of the law.

Christy Kinahan Snr, who is named as the top target of US sanctions, still has a young family despite his age and is married to a Belgian woman who has been living with him in Dubai since he relocated there in 2016.

Expand Close Johnny and Nicola Morrissey / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Johnny and Nicola Morrissey

With addresses in the UK, at the Grosvenor in Dubai, Barcelona, Estepona and San Pedro in Spain, the couple have travelled the world in recent years, as the 'Godfather' posed as a wealthy aviation broker with interests in Asia, Africa and South America.

In the United Arab Emirates, sources say his son Christy Jnr struggled to find a partner until eventually a young relative of an associate was convinced to move out there to join him. The girl, from the Dublin 8 area, is expected to be packaged home within weeks.

Anita Freeman was receiving local government rent subsidies when she was living with McGovern in Ireland, which the CAB discovered she was paying into Liam Byrne's bank account.

Freeman was a teenager when she began her relationship with McGovern, then the best pal of mobster Liam Byrne, and remains close with the widow of his murdered brother David, Kelly Quinn.

Both McGovern and Freeman obtained residency permits in Dubai, where he is now being sought in connection with the murder of Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan.

Liam Byrne has recently fled the UK for Dubai along with wife Simoan McEnroe after he became concerned that he may be wanted by police in the UK.

Freeman, Quinn and McEnroe were all named in the CAB proceedings against the Byrne Organised Crime Group.

Meanwhile, Joanne Byrne, the wife of jailed mobster Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh remains in her home in Tamworth in Birmingham.

A judge awaits a list of the Kavanagh assets in advance of a proceeds of crime case. They are understood to include vast properties in Majorca.