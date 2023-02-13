| 6.2°C Dublin

Revealed: the 42 garda stations without any full-time officer

New figures show extent of the problem, but An Garda Síochána says Covid pandemic affected recruitment 

A total of 133 garda stations suffered a drop in staff numbers over the course of last year. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Seán McCártaigh

Almost one in four garda stations around the country had fewer gardaí to tackle crime at the start of this year compared to 12 months earlier, while 42 stations have no permanent garda attached to them.

An analysis of staffing levels at over 560 Garda stations nationwide has revealed 133 stations – 23.4pc of the total – suffered a drop in garda numbers over the course of last year.

