Revealed: Inner workings of Kinahan man ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh’s UK drug network which saw €36m imported in a year

Senior Kinahan associate Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh ran a major UK crime network spanning across seven countries which imported up to €36m of drugs in a year.

Kavanagh (54) was today described as being "at the top" of a "highly sophisticated operation" that used heavy machinery to import drugs and export the cash payments back to Europe.

Ipswich Crown Court heard the Dubliner was codenamed 'The Gaffer' by his Irish subordinates- brothers-in-law Gary Vickery (39) and Daniel Canning (43)- as the inner workings of the criminal enterprise were laid bare.

Evidence was also given that Kavanagh claims there were others above him in the hierarchy while his family have concerns the judge would be "unduly influenced" by the media interest in the case.

All three have admitted to conspiring to import Class A and B drugs into the UK while Canning faces an additional charge of firearm possession.

Riel Karmy-Jones QC, prosecuting, said the investigation was sparked after gardaí seized a large quantity of firearms and drugs in Dublin in January 2017. The seizure targeted Kavanagh's associate in Ireland, Declan Brady, known as 'Mr Nobody'.

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) were then notified of connected logistics companies in the west Midlands that were later linked to Vickery and Canning.

Investigators uncovered a significant drug network in which industrial machinery was used to conceal "enormous commercial quantities" of drugs being brought in before the cash payments were returned in the same equipment. Cannabis was branded with the words 'Rolex' and 'Manchester United' while cocaine was labelled '54'.

The court heard that tracking devices, linked to Vickery, were used to monitor shipments as they travelled through Europe and onto front companies in Wolverhampton and Wednesbury in the west Midlands.

An analysis of one GPS device gave a detailed insight into the operation, which showed it was activated in August 2017 in Poland and tracked to Dublin, before arriving at Vickery's Birmingham home. It was then pinged at the Wednesbury unit before travelling to a Belgian company and onto Holland, later returning to Belgium and moving to Germany before being intercepted at the port of Dover on October 2.

Ms Karmy-Jones said that the NCA identified 23 separate importations and it was inferred that, between September 2016 and October 2017, the crime group imported between 600kg and 800kg of cannabis, and 292kg of cocaine, with a maximum total street value of nearly £30 million (€36m).

She said that police relied on detailed analysis of phones, CCTV, surveillance, GPS tracking devices and documentation.

The court heard that encrypted devices were seized but none belonging to Kavanagh which linked him to the conspiracy. Instead his involvement was discovered through the analysis of his co-accused's devices.

Ms Karmy-Jones said that the limited communications from Thomas Kavanagh was consistent with him being "sat at the top" of the hierarchy, removing himself from direct involvement.

The gang also used codenames with Vickery known as 'Jelly', Canning as 'Smiley', and another associate Martin Byrne as 'Scissors' or 'Grumpy'

Kavanagh went by several aliases including 'Plasma', 'The Gaffer' and 'Mallet'.

The criminal network also used an array of codewords on their encrypted devices disguise their illicit dealings.

Kilos of cocaine were referred to as 'Phones', 'Ricky' or TNT'; money was called 'Paper'; while the tarmac removal machinery used was referred to as 'Bens'.

The gang also used codewords for locations, with Spain called 'The Hot' and The Netherlands being 'The Flat'.

In March 2017 the gang were in communication about 150 'Phones', which the prosecution contended was reference to 150kg of cocaine.

At the time of another shipment Vickery sent an image to his wife from New York of a group of men including himself and Kavanagh, along with the message: "Haha this is worth the money."

The group also showed they were forensically aware, with one message on March 21, 2017 reading: "Make sure yiz delete the messages all the time."

In another communication, which the prosecution said illustrated Kavanagh's superiority, Vickery wrote to Canning: "Mid-high opens at 8.30am. If u can get sorted as soon as poss. I told the Gaffer machine would be out by tenish'.

'Bomber' Kavanagh, originally from Dublin but with an address in Tamworth, has 16 previous convictions dating back to 1986 including burglary, firearms possession and assault, while Vickery and Canning had none.

The court was told that Vickery was a step below 'Bomber', holding an organisational role and delegating instructions to his brother-in-law.

A search of his home led to almost €200,000 being recovered along with phones, encrypted devices, paperwork for the trackers and 25kg of boric acid used to cut cocaine.

Canning, the prosecution said, played a pivotal role managing the day-to-day operations, often travelling to mainland Europe "at the drop of a hat" to oversee drug shipments that were destined for the UK.

He was linked to the warehouse through CCTV, while his DNA was also found on the Smith and Wesson gun recovered.

The court was also told that Kavanagh, who only admitted to involvement in the drug conspiracy from March 2017, claimed there were people not before the court operating at a higher level.

When police searched his home they recovered multiple mobile phones, an array of weapons, and over €40,000 in varying currency.

The gang also included German national Nicholas Wall who was in direct contact with Kavanagh and oversaw the operation on the mainland through a legitimate transportation company.

Another key member was a Polish man living in Dublin, referred to as 'Z', who organised GPS trackers and owned a business in Barcelona where drug payments were sent to.

Also involved was Irish man Martin Byrne who helped with the unloading of the drugs and loading the cash.

His DNA was found on a weapon recovered during the investigation, but he died of lung cancer in 2018.

Judge Martin Levett will sentence Kavanagh, Vickery and Canning in relation to the drug importation conspiracy and money laundering offences on Monday.