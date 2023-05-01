Revealed: Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s European property empire

Gerry Hutch has plenty to choose from when it comes to his place in the sun

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch

Patrick O'Connell

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has never set foot in a €350,000 Spanish apartment that he purchased in Spain in 2020 – locals this week claimed.