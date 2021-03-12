Revealed: Gardaí issue 13,600 fines for Covid breaches with more than 2,000 sanctions for attending or organising house parties

Gardaí have issued 420 fines to people for organising a house party while 1,620 fines have been issued to those attending one.

Those who organised a gathering were fined €500 while attendees received a fine of €100.

Gardai warned the public that Covid-19 “doesn’t take a break from house parties and social gatherings” in the wake of these statistics.

"Gardaí continue to find people gathering in groups at house parties or social gatherings,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Such gatherings put at risk not only those attending, but everyone they come into contact with after including loved ones, neighbours, colleagues and local community.”

Read More

In total, approximately 13,600 Covid-19 fines have been issued by An Garda Síochána to date.

These latest figures, as of March 11, also reveal that a total of 10,013 €100 fines for non-essential travel have been given out and 915 fines have been issued for non-essential journeys to aiports and ports. Out of these, 538 were a €500 fine.

There have also been 144 fines of €100 issued to people not ordinarily resident in Ireland for non-essential travel reasons.

As of yesterday, 244 fines of €80 have been issued to people for not wearing a face covering.

An Garda Síochána has reminded the public that adults in a car found to be undertaking a non-essential journey may be liable for a €100 fine each.

They are urging the public to plan their activities this weekend to ensure they are within their 5k as gardaí continue to patrol public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country.

Read More

Online Editors