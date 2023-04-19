| 6.7°C Dublin

Revealed: Daniel Kinahan ‘sent weapons to Spain in botched hit’ on Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch

Gerry Hutch is believed to be staying at the Dublin inner-city home of a relative since he was acquitted of murder on Monday

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch outside court after being found not guilty of murder on Monday. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie Expand

Robin Schiller

Cartel leader Daniel Kinahan is believed to have arranged for weapons to be transported to the Canary Islands for the botched hit on Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch in Lanzarote.

The Irish Independent can reveal the suspected involvement of key cartel associates, including Daniel Kinahan, in the plot to murder Hutch more than a month before the 2016 Regency Hotel shooting.

