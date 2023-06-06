Revealed: Crime levels in your local area as one in five garda stations records a five-year peak

Cities outside Dublin see highest spike in crime compared to pre-pandemic

Nationwide one of the crime categories with the biggest increase was homicides, which have risen by 30pc in comparison to before the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Getty

Sean McCarthaigh and Robin Schiller

Cities outside of Dublin have recorded the highest spike in crime rates compared to pre-pandemic levels.