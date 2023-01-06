The areas with the highest and lowest number of arrests for drink and drug driving over the Christmas and New Year period have been revealed.

A total of 745 people were arrested for driving under the influence in a five-week period over Christmas and the New Year.

Among those, 136 were arrested on suspicion of drug driving, Gardaí said.

There were also 4,829 road traffic accidents reported to Gardaí between December 1 and January 3, while 16 people died on Irish roads in December.

More than 14,700 speeding offences were detected in the five weeks, Gardaí said, as 932 drivers were found to be using their mobile phone while driving.

The figures stem from a Garda road safety campaign across the holiday season in which over 7,400 check points were staged by Gardaí nationwide.

The Dublin Metropolitan Region had the highest number of arrests for driving while intoxicated, with 152 for drink driving and 42 for drug driving, giving a total of 194 arrests.

Outside of Dublin, the county with the highest number of such arrests was Cork, with 57 for drink driving, and 6 for drug driving, giving a total of 63.

Kerry had 34 drink arrests, and 3 for drugs, with a total of 37, followed by Donegal with 37 arrests in total and Galway with 33.

The Garda regions with the lowest number of arrests were Sligo/Leitrim, with just 13 combined, one of them for drugs; followed by Clare with 15 and none for drug driving; and Carlow/Kilkenny, and Meath, with 19 each.

The Christmas and New Year Road Safety Campaign targeted the four “life saver offences” of intoxicated driving, speeding, use of mobile phone while driving and non-wearing of seatbelts.

“These offence types were targeted as evidence shows they are the key contributors to causing fatal and serious injury road traffic collisions,” a garda spokesperson said.

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hillman said: "In December 2022, sadly 16 people lost their lives on Irish roads.

“We are committed to reversing the trend in deaths and serious injuries on our roads. In 2023 we will continue to work with all agencies to ensure we play our part in making our roads safer and delivering the Governmental Road Safety Strategy.

"I would appeal to all road users to consider their actions and behaviours on the roads. We all share the road space and therefore there it is a shared responsibility for making our roads safer. I would ask all road users to work with us to reduce serious injury and fatal road traffic collisions by adhering to the rules of the road and adapting their behaviour to suit road and environmental conditions,” Assistant Commissioner Hillman said.