Retired U2 photographer says he is lucky to be alive after being stabbed in chest and struck with hammer

Colm Henry (65), from Bray, Co Wicklow, was also struck on the forehead with a hammer during the incident on Thursday evening.

Gardaí are keen to speak to a 61-year-old local man who is very well known to the victim. It is understood the incident is directly linked to a long-running property dispute.

No arrests have been made.

Mr Henry said he was "lucky to be alive" after the bread knife was stabbed into his chest, but "hit the breast bone" and broke.

"When I came downstairs, he came at me with the hammer and a kitchen knife. He hit me on the head with the hammer and then stabbed me in the chest," he said.

"He chased me out to the street. He was just about to try to finish me off but there was a lot of people around and they came to help me.

"If I hadn't made it to the street, I wouldn't have made it," Mr Henry said.

He began in photography in the late 1970s and spent more than 10 years as U2's photographer.

He was the recipient of the "best of Irish" award in Irish editorial photography.

Gardaí were alerted to the scene on Adelaide Road, Bray, at around 6.30pm and put a cordon around the property.

There was a large amount of blood at the scene.

A Garda spokeswoman confirmed the investigation was ongoing.

