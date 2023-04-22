| 10.3°C Dublin

exclusive Resigned GSOC investigator is former police officer who was friendly with female member of the Hutch family

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch in north Dublin. Photo: Padraig O'Reilly Expand

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch in north Dublin. Photo: Padraig O'Reilly

Ali Bracken Email

A Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) investigator who claimed he attended a party for Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch last Monday night is a former police officer who is friendly with a female member of the Hutch family.

The Gsoc investigator, who has now quit, told people he went to the party in north inner-city Dublin following Hutch’s acquittal for the Regency Hotel murder.

