Reported rapes increase nearly 20pc as sex crimes reach a new record high

There has also been a significant increase in defilement of children cases being investigated by gardaí, which are up by 27pc.

In total, reported sexual offences have risen by 7pc in the first nine months of 2019 compared to the same period last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Homicide offences have decreased by 33pc in the same time while crimes under the category of murder attempts and assaults have risen by 9pc.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said that the increase demonstrates "the challenges we face in tackling criminality and organised criminality".

"I commend the ongoing work of An Garda Síochána in addressing these challenges and welcome the successes which their intelligence-led approaches are delivering."

The largest recorded increase for a crime category was for fraud offences, which have shot up by 35pc year on year.

Between January and September 2019 there were more than 7,800 new fraud cases being investigated by gardaí, up more than 2,000 compared to the same period last year.

Mr Flanagan said this was on the back of improvements in the Garda Pulse system to improve the "quality and consistency" for recording insurance-related crime.

"These steps are very significant and will assist in ensuring that we have a reliable baseline against which to compare these figures in future years," he said.

The Justice Minister also welcomed a 6pc reduction in burglaries, of which there were 16,580 in the first nine months of this year, in comparison to the 17,694 reported in the same period in 2018.

"I appreciate how traumatic and invasive the experience of a burglary can be, as well as the fear that they can generate for members of our communities, especially in rural areas," Mr Flanagan said.

"In that context I particularly welcome the ongoing reduction in burglaries - nationwide, they have reduced by approximately 42pc since 2015," he said.

"I commend the targeted action of An Garda Síochána to address these crimes, particularly through Operation Thor," he added.

The figures are published under reservation, as the CSO is still not fully satisfied with the Garda's crime recording processes.

The CSO first suspended the publication of recorded crime statistics in 2014 following the Garda Inspectorate report identifying quality issues in relation to the recording of data on the Pulse system.

Irish Independent