Regency murder getaway drivers are now in Monk’s old jail quarters

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch in north Dublin yesterday. Photo: Padraig O'Reilly

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch in north Dublin yesterday. Photo: Padraig O'Reilly

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch in north Dublin yesterday. Photo: Padraig O'Reilly

Paul Murphy

Ken Foy

Regency Hotel getaway drivers Paul Murphy (61) and Jason Bonney (52) are languishing in the same jail isolation unit where their friend Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch spent almost 19 months on remand while facing trial.

It is the 3G wing landing of Wheatfield Prison – the so-called Hutch Wing – a high-security area where they are separated from other inmates because of the perceived threat from the Kinahan cartel to their lives for their involvement in the murder of gangster David Byrne.

