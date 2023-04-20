Regency murder getaway drivers are now in Monk’s old jail quarters

Regency Hotel getaway drivers Paul Murphy (61) and Jason Bonney (52) are languishing in the same jail isolation unit where their friend Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch spent almost 19 months on remand while facing trial.

It is the 3G wing landing of Wheatfield Prison – the so-called Hutch Wing – a high-security area where they are separated from other inmates because of the perceived threat from the Kinahan cartel to their lives for their involvement in the murder of gangster David Byrne.

The pair will remain there until May 8 when they will be sentenced after being found guilty of the charge of participating in or contributing to the murder of Byrne (33) by providing access to vehicles used in the Regency attack.

The 3G wing was the same landing Jonathan Dowdall once shared with his former friend Hutch before he asked to become a state witness and gave evidence, which was deemed unreliable by the Special Criminal Court.

It is a wing with 18 individual cells, but now with only five prisoners, including The Monk’s criminal nephew Ross Hutch, who is serving 10 years for violent offences and is said to be in a “state of complete panic” after his uncle left the prison system.

“Ross doesn’t have Gerry’s protection in jail any more – there is a rumour that he is going to be transferred to Portlaoise because of the overcrowding issue in the jails now. He could be eaten alive down there by Hutch enemies,” a prison source said.

Also said to be “extremely nervous” after this week’s court judgment that freed Hutch is Dowdall, perhaps the most high-profile criminal informant in the history of the criminal justice system.

He is in Limerick Prison and has been officially granted access to the State’s Witness Protection Programme. There is an expectation he could be moved out of the country very soon.

He shares a special isolation unit, including individual cells, with his father, Patrick, and a disabled drug dealer. The three cannot mix with other inmates for security reasons.

While all this plays out, new details have emerged about Bonney, whose black BMW X5 SUV was part of a convoy of six cars that parked at St Vincent’s GAA club grounds in Marino, north Dublin, before the Regency shooting on the afternoon of February 5, 2016.

Bonney, who has been convicted of being a getaway driver in the hotel bloodbath, was telling anyone who would listen to him that “I’m going to beat that rap” in the weeks before he was convicted at the Special Criminal Court, according to sources.

He is a long-term associate of The Monk and owns two houses and four apartments.

He built up a property portfolio worth millions of euro that was always suspected of being linked to his involvement with his north inner city friend and The Monk’s alleged armed heists.

“Bonney is a strange one, for sure. He was going around saying he would be beating the rap,” a source said.

“Then he would say he was over 80pc sure – that he was happy it was those judges rather than other Special Criminal Court judges sentencing him, and he was always giving out about Jonathan Dowdall’s lies and the trouble they had caused Gerard.”

Suspected of being involved in some of The Monk’s biggest heists, Bonney is described as an “affable enough type” who allegedly hates the drugs business and has links to dissident republicans as well as Provo factions before that.

For many years, he was what criminal sources have described as “a man of substance” in the Donaghmede and Coolock areas which were his bases.

“Jason Bonney was no ordinary fool, he had money and plenty of it at a time when many people didn’t even have a bean in those patches,” a source said.

“There was always a whiff of dodginess about him, even though he seemed on the outside to be a very successful builder. A kind of a ‘Del Boy’ mostly, but not a ‘Del Boy’ you would row with without serious consequence.”

Bonney was involved in Corinthians gym with The Monk when it opened in 1998 and later ran a club with his father, William, in Swords.

By the time former accomplished boxer Bonney got involved in the murder of Byrne for the Hutch gang, he was living in an upmarket property in Portmarnock, and thought his days of involvement in organised crime were behind him.

Instead, he was quickly targeted by the Kinahan cartel, who identified his role in the feud murder, leading to threats and armed garda protection around his upmarket property.

“This man has not had one good night’s sleep since the Regency Hotel attack,” a pal said.

“Maybe he will finally get a good kip in jail, but who knows?

“He seemed calm enough when he was found guilty on Monday.

“He has literally been looking over his shoulder for almost seven years, and this a lad that claimed he did a jail stretch in the UK but no one knows any details about that.”

When contacted for comment, the Irish Prison Service said it does not comment on individual prisoners.

On Monday at the Special Criminal Court while delivering the judgment in relation to Bonney, Judge Tara Burns said the court had been “lied to in the most malevolent manner” when Bonney’s since deceased father William Bonney was “implicated” in the Regency attack.

It was asserted in evidence that William Bonney had been using the BMW on the day of the shooting. Judge Burns said the court was satisfied William Bonney was at home that afternoon and had not .

She also said the court was satisfied that William Bonney did not leave his house until after the Regency events had happened.

The judge said she was satisfied that Jason Bonney was the only person driving his BMW throughout that day and that he was the driver when one of the gunmen, Kevin ‘Flat Cap’ Murray, got into the car at St Vincent’s GAA car park following the shooting.

In relation to Murphy, she said the Avensis seen on CCTV footage before and after the shooting belonged to him, that he remained driving it for the afternoon and that it was also used by one of the gunmen at St Vincent’s car park.