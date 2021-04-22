Regency Hotel attack: Six minutes that ended in one man’s death and escalated a bloody gangland feud

On February 5, 2016, the ‘Clash of the Clans’ event got underway shortly after 2pm in a function room at the rear of the Regency Airport Hotel.

Mingling among the fighters and spectators on that spring afternoon were members of Ireland’s largest crime gang, the Kinahan cartel.

Standing at the rear of the room were Liam Byrne, his brother David, Sean McGovern and Liam Roe, along with other younger gang associates.

Opposite them beside the stage stood Daniel Kinahan, the leader of the international cartel, who was acting as a manager to his boxers that day.

The weigh-in was taking place amid extreme tensions in the city. The cartel had been blamed for the murder of Gary Hutch in Spain the previous September.

They were also suspected of organising a failed attempt on his uncle Gerry Hutch, ‘The Monk’, in Lanzarote on New Year’s Eve.

Peace talks had been ongoing between senior figures in both gangs for months leading up to the boxing weigh-in. They ultimately proved to be in vain.

As the event was getting under way, a silver Ford Transit van made its way from the north inner city towards the hotel, carrying a six-man hit team.

The driver was transporting three shooters dressed as a Garda SWAT team, armed with automatic weapons, as well as a man in drag and another in a flat cap carrying handguns.

At 2.27pm, as the boxing weigh-in was nearing its end, the gang struck.

‘Flat cap’ and the man in drag exited the van and made their way into the hotel through a laundry room.

At one point the pair, pretending to be an elderly couple, asked a staff member for directions to the function room.

As one of the last boxers was being weighed in, panic ensued as the two hitmen drew their weapons.

Amateur footage of the event showed chairs and tables clattering to the floor as people rushed to the emergency exits.

The terrified voice of a child saying, “Daddy help me”, is recorded on the video as the crackling of shots is heard in the background.

The pandemonium led to dozens of people running out of the hotel’s front doors, including families unconnected to the event who were checking in at reception.

One man said, “It’s all kicking off in there” as the group fled the hotel, only to be met by three gunmen dressed as gardaí.

The shooters, weapons pointed, had exited the silver Transit van, which by this stage had pulled up to the front of the hotel.

As they walked into the foyer they shouted at those fleeing the scene to “get the f*** out of here” and “get the f*** down”.

Most assumed it was the gardaí responding to the commotion inside, or the presence of international criminals. It quickly became clear they had other intentions.

They entered the reception area and discharged several shots from their automatic weapons. A BBC reporter hiding behind a desk had a gun pointed in his face but wasn’t shot.

David Byrne (33) was captured on CCTV footage trying to escape but was shot by two separate fake garda gunmen while running through the foyer.

One of the hit team then calmly walked over to the Kinahan associate and coldly fired further rounds into his head and body.

It took the hit team just six minutes to carry out one of the most audacious gun attacks in the history of the State.

As the killers ran towards the Transit van, several men, women and children cowered near the reception area.

Journalists from Independent News and Media (INM) were present and two photographers captured the dramatic moment the hit team fled.

Some were inside undercover due to organisers carrying out strict checks of the media present.

As the five gunmen got into their getaway vehicle they were heard shouting “He’s not f***ing in there” and “I couldn’t “f***ing find him” – believed to be references to Daniel Kinahan.

Just moments before the shooting began Kinahan had left the function room, a decision that undoubtedly saved him from death or serious harm.

The hit team fled the scene by using an electronic fob to enter the nearby Charlemont estate. They patiently waited for the gate to open and drove through.

While making their escape a number of shocked eyewitnesses, trying to come to terms with what they had seen, exclaimed: “They’re not guards.”

The Garda Commissioner of the day, Nóirín O’Sullivan, would later say that gardaí weren’t present because there was no specific intelligence of an attack.

Local officers arrived on the scene and were met with a torrent of abuse by some of those present. Many were blocked from driving off in their cars as gardaí tried to ascertain what had happened.

Sean McGovern, who had a bullet wound to his stomach, quite calmly staggered around the car park before being assisted by paramedics.

The Transit van was burnt nearby before the gang fled down a laneway leading to St Vincent’s GAA club, where a six-vehicle convoy was waiting to drive them away.

In their wake they left one man dead, and two others seriously injured: McGovern (35) and Aaron Bulger (30).

The well-orchestrated attack and carefully planned getaway had ultimately failed in its prime objective of killing Daniel Kinahan.

Gardaí immediately suspected the spectacular gun attack had been carried out by the Hutch crime gang in retribution for the previous two incidents.

The Kinahan cartel quickly came to the same conclusion. Three days later taxi-man Eddie Hutch, the brother of ‘the Monk’, was shot dead outside his Ballybough home.

The ‘Hutch/Kinahan’ feud would go on to claim 15 more lives, having been escalated by the Regency Hotel killing.

And, while associates from both sides are now serving lengthy jail terms for feud crimes, five years on, the hierarchy continue to live abroad operating their criminal networks.