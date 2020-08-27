'Reckless and violent criminal' arrested after counterfeit money and drugs found in car

One of the capital's most dangerous criminals has been arrested after gardaí seized a four-figure sum in counterfeit euro and a small amount of drugs.

The 29-year-old was one of three criminals who were stopped in a BMW car with English plates on Kings Inn Street in the north inner city at 8.45pm last Sunday.

"The three were in the suspicious vehicle, which was driving at speed and which earlier looked like it was scoping the place out," a senior source told the Herald.

"The BMW was seized because the driver didn't have insurance.

"When officers searched the vehicle, they discovered a sum of around €2,400, including a large number of suspected forged banknotes.

"Around €50 worth of cannabis was also found. Neither the drugs nor the cash was found on anyone's person - the items were in the car."

The 29-year-old, who is from the North Wall area, was arrested at the scene and taken to Bridewell garda station for questioning before being released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the DPP.

The other two occupants of the vehicle were not arrested, but sources told the Herald they are also well-known to gardaí.

One of them is a 30-year-old who is originally from Artane but is living in Ashtown, while the other is aged in his 20s and from Oriel Street in the north inner city.

The 30-year-old was previously the victim of a gruesome assault when he was attacked by his friend as a teenager.

"It has not been established what exactly these three fellas were doing driving around, but what's not in any doubt is that the arrested individual has strong links to the Kinahan cartel and would literally do anything for money," a senior source said.

"He grew up with members of the Hutch family in the north inner city, but he turned his back on them when he got involved in murder plots on behalf of the Kinahan cartel.

"The criminal is considered another one of the so-called turncoats who went with the Kinahan cartel for cash."

The suspect cannot be named for legal reasons as he is facing trial in relation to his involvement in one of those plots, but he has built up an underworld reputation as a "top-class" getaway driver.

He was previously jailed for his role in a 2009 murder plot as part of the north inner city feud, which centred on Sheriff Street and claimed at least five lives between December 2006 and July 2010.

He has multiple convictions for driving offences, robbery and possessing drugs and is considered "one of the most reckless and violent criminals" in the capital.

In March, he was spotted near Mountjoy Prison as authorities dealt with a major increase in drug parcels being thrown over the walls during the height of the pandemic, which brought on a prison drugs 'drought'.

Herald