Rattigan spotted by gardaí in front garden as paranoid ‘Del Boy’ refuses to go far from city home

Freed killer Brian Rattigan was spotted by gardaí for the first time since his release from jail when they observed him in the front garden of his home in Drimnagh shortly before 8am today.

While it is widely believed that the notorious gangster will leave the country, the 41-year-old is still in Dublin today.

“A homecoming party was held for him last night. He is being very cautious about his movements but he was spotted at Cooley Road this morning,” a senior source said.

It is understood that Rattigan has spent most of his time at the property since arriving back in the capital after being released from the high security Portlaoise Prison at 6.30am on Tuesday.

A large number of cars could be seen at the property yesterday evening but there was no sign of the gang boss who led one of the factions in the deadly Crumlin/Drimnagh feud which claimed over 15 lives.

Gardaí had not spotted him at all yesterday until he emerged from the property this morning.

His release has led to an increase in armed garda patrols in the Crumlin area but there is no specific threat on Rattigan and he has not received an official warning, known as a GIM form, from officers about an active threat against his life.

The same cannot be said of Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch (36) who is based on the other side of the River Liffey after his release from Wheatfiield Prison on Saturday morning and whose threat level is officially classified as “severe”.

“Some people expected that when ‘Del Boy’ got out he would be going around chest out in the north inner city letting everyone know that he is back in town,” a senior source said.

“The opposite is the case in reality and he has spent virtually all the time at his family home. The word is that he is very paranoid and fearful about getting shot dead on the orders of the Kinahan cartel.

“His photograph appeared in the media this week and this really unnerved him. The information coming in is that he fears he is a sitting duck,” the source added.

He is living with his dad Patsy who the cartel have attempted to murder on a number of occasions since their deadly feud with the Hutch mob kicked off almost six years ago and has gone on to claim 18 lives, but none since January 2018.

Since ‘Del Boy’s release there has been a marked increase in armed garda patrols in the north inner city and sources say that their policing plan is on a much larger scale than what is happening in the Drimnagh area.

‘Del Boy’ was freed at the weekend after serving a 16-year sentence he received in 2012 for his role in an armed raid in May 2009 in Lucan, Dublin, during which his friend Gareth Molloy was shot dead by gardaí.

He was also given a 10-year sentence after he was caught with a gun and silencer in the north inner city.

Before this conviction, he was caged for six years for stabbing Barry Maguire in Co Meath on St Stephen's Day in 2007.

Mr Maguire, who was from the Deerpark Estate in Ashbourne, died after being stabbed in the back just yards away from Ashbourne garda station and only hours after spending Christmas with his family.

He suffered a single knife wound, which penetrated his heart and chest, after going to the aid of friends who were involved in an altercation with Hutch and one of his associates.