A review into the cancellation of 999 calls has not been able to independently validate claims that no victim suffered serious harm because of a cancelled incident.

The preliminary report also found that the rape of a female and a sexual assault were among 114 crime incidents which were not properly followed up on due to cancellations.

Almost 1,500 victims of domestic violence who may have been affected by cancelled calls have also been contacted with many stating they had no concerns with how their incident was dealt with.

The independent review is being conducted on behalf of the Policing Authority after it was discovered almost 203,000 calls were incorrectly closed in a 22-month period between 2019 and 2020.

In his interim update Derek Penman, former chief inspector of the Scottish police, said that there has been good co-operation from Gardaí, and that staff working on the review and victim engagement were committed to identifying vulnerability and supporting victims.

He found that training for call dispatchers was extensive and that there is nothing to indicate this was a factor in cancelled incidents “or other workarounds by members”.

The report also finds that it is “not legitimate” to attribute service failures to any technical limitations of the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System, with explicit commands making accidental cancellation less likely.

There were a total of 114 crime incidents identified among the cancelled calls with Gardaí saying some of these are now statute barred and may have no criminal justice outcome.

The crimes included the rape of a female, a sexual assault, a drunk driving incident as well as multiple assaults and incidents relating to barring or safety orders.

The review says that at a meeting of the Policing Authority last month, the Deputy Garda Commissioner for Policing and Security had provided a public assurance that no victim had suffered physical harm because of a cancelled incident.

Mr Penman said that this “has not yet been independently validated” and that there is “still a need to articulate the potential risks that failures in call-handling presented to victims”.

There were 2,910 incidents identified relating to Domestic Violence Sexual Assault (DVSA) with victim engagement teams making contact with half of these cases, with follow-ups not required in over 1,500 incidents.

Over 800 victims were contacted by telephone with 431 face-to-face meetings. This process has concluded with there being “very few” victims who cannot be traced or contacted.

Mr Penman said that many expressed surprise when contacted and said they had no concerns over how their original incident was dealt with.

This, he said, “reflects the nuances” around cancelled incidents where in many instances gardaí provided a response or did not attend at the victim’s request.

He recommended that the very high-risk domestic violence incidents should be reviewed and that the effectiveness of current protocols and the consistency of the response be assessed.

Data shows that up to 25pc of all cancelled phone calls were made to local garda stations where calls are not recorded.

Mr Penman said this is a concern and that Gardaí should review the recording of calls of local stations.

He added that there were still legal issues with listening to recorded calls from control centres and therefore cannot at this stage confirm if critical procedures were followed.

In September gardaí informed the Authority that 54 incidents had still been cancelled despite safeguards put in place, and the following month said that this figure may be higher after “engagement with a control room member”.

Mr Penman said that an “urgent review” needs to take place to ensure that “effective supervision and robust performance management is in place for all regional control rooms”.

It also emerged that more than 19,000 calls had been cancelled after being logged as intelligence, with a recommendation that gardaí should extend its review into these incidents.

There were also only four formal complaints made by callers who said they did not receive an appropriate service. Mr Penman said that, given there were almost 1.4m calls received during the CAD review period, it “seems unlikely “ that there were only four calls which resulted in the caller being dissatisfied.

He added that the potential reputational damage of the controversy to the force should not be understated but that the Authority “can be assured that the CAD Review and Victim Engagement provides a highly auditable process to identify risk and vulnerability.”

The interim update will be discussed at a meeting of the Policing Authority and the Garda Commissioner today at 3pm which will be live-streamed.



