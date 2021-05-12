There has been a significant increase in the number of ransomware attacks this year, An Garda Síochána have warned.

In a video posted on social media, Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary cautioned that cyber criminals are constantly on the lookout for new ways to extract money from victims.

“Irish businesses of all sizes and private individuals have seen their data encrypted with malware, usually through targeted infected emails or unsafe websites,” he said.

“The impact of these ransomware attacks can be crippling to a business of any size, as it prevents the victim from having access to essential data, such as customer information, or being able to carry out even the basic tasks - like email.

“The cyber criminals will then contact the victim and make payment demands, ranging from hundreds of euro to millions of euro, usually in bitcoin, to decrypt the victim’s data.”

Around 51pc of more than 70 organisations surveyed in Ireland said they had experienced fraud in the past two years, according to the 2020 PwC Irish Economic Crime Survey.

What’s more, of those that experienced fraud, 61pc said they had two or more incidents during that time.

PwC Ireland’s director of cyber practice Will O’Brien previously said this was a significant finding given that Ireland is now Europe’s largest data hosting cluster.

“This finding is a concern for Ireland’s digital economy and highlights the importance of continued investment and resources in cybersecurity to mitigate cyber risk and ensure we are cyber resilient at a national level.”

As for what victims of cyber criminals should do, Det Cleary said the Garda advice will always be not to engage or pay any ransom.

“There is no guarantee your data will be released, and you can find yourself receiving more demands if you make the first payment,” he said.

He advised people and businesses should take a number of steps in the first place to limit their exposure to a ransomware attack.

“Always have a safe and up to date backup which is kept separate from the network or computer system. Two, only use official sources to update our antivirus software and computer system patches,” he said.

“Three, don’t open attachments or links unless you know and trust the source. Four, don’t mix data from your work and personal online activity. And five, be careful when using remote access methods to your company network.”

Anyone who is a victim of a cybercrime should report it to their local Garda Station.