Raheny murder suspect ‘alerted emergency services’ after mother-of-two Anna Mooney stabbed

Gardaí ‘looking for no one else’ in connection with violent death

Anna Mooney’s body is removed from the murder scene. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Robin Schiller and Seoirse Mulgrew

A man suspected of murdering a mother of two rang emergency services after she suffered fatal stab wounds.