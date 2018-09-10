Quick-thinking staff in Dublin shop stop armed robbers with a bin

Staff in a city centre shop foiled a robbery on the premises by using a bin to force the raiders out the door empty handed.

Staff in a city centre shop foiled a robbery on the premises by using a bin to force the raiders out the door empty handed.

The incident happened at a Spar store on Dublin's O'Connell Street at around 8pm yesterday evening.

Two men, one who was armed with a knife, ran into the busy store close to the junction with Henry Street, and threatened staff while demanding the contents of the cash register.

One tried to run in behind the counter but a quick-thinking staff member picked up a bin and chased the raiders away with it.

In the tussle one raider received an injury and left a bloodstain at the scene.

The raiders fled without any cash.

Gardai were quickly on the scene, and are following a definite line of inquiry.

Although the men had their faces covered it is believed that CCTV footage has already narrowed down the list of suspects.

A sample of the bloodstain left at the scene was taken by gardai for forensic analysis.

There were no reports of an injuries to staff or customers in the incident.

Online Editors