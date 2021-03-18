Punters suspected of watching races issued fines after raid

Gardaí have raided a suspected shebeen in Edenderry, Co Offaly today in which a “significant amount of alcohol” including six kegs of beer were seized.

A number of people who were found consuming alcohol at the private premises have been issued fixed penalty notices for alleged breaches of Covid restrictions under Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947, Restriction on the Movement of Persons.

A garda source said they suspect the punters were watching the races at Cheltenham, noting that a “copy of the Racing Post was lying about and there was a TV in the corner.”

Enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, according to the garda press office.

“The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to save lives,” a spokesman said.

