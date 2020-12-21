Public warned about scam calling pretending to be Revenue from 051 number

Gardaí are warning the public to be cautious of a scam pretending to be Revenue.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau is warning the public of a new scam call which is pretending to be Revenue.

These are similar to scams that have regularly occurred in the past posing as Revenue and asking the potential victim for their credit/debit card or bank account details.

Victims are being called by a ‘051’ phone number- similar to a Waterford landline number. These are ‘voip’ numbers, they are generated by computers.

In order to get information from people, the callers pretend to be Revenue and say either a tax refund is due or immediate payment for a tax bill is required, sometimes to avoid criminal prosecution.

This scam has also used email and text message as a way of contacting potential victims, and gardaí say this will “undoubtedly” occur at this time.

The following advice has been given to the public by the gardaí:

Do not give out your credit/debit card, bank account, or PPS Number to anyone who makes unsolicited contact with you whether by phone or email. An Garda Síochána, Revenue, nor any Financial Institution will never call you and ask for your PPS number or bank account details.

Never give away personal data to anyone or give assess to your bank account to unknown or untrusted people.

Revenue will never ask a customer to provide personal details via phone calls, text messages, email or ‘pop up’ windows.

If you receive such a call, just hang up. Do not engage in conversation with them as they can be very persuasive.

Anyone who mistakenly provides personal information in response to this scam should contact their bank or credit card company immediately and report the matter to their local Garda Station.

