Public warned about scam calling pretending to be Revenue from 051 number

Victims are being called by a ‘051’ phone number- similar to a Waterford landline number
The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau is warning the public of a new scam call which is pretending to be Revenue.
These are similar to scams that have regularly occurred in the past posing as Revenue and asking the potential victim for their credit/debit card or bank account details.
Victims are being called by a ‘051’ phone number- similar to a Waterford landline number. These are ‘voip’ numbers, they are generated by computers.
In order to get information from people, the callers pretend to be Revenue and say either a tax refund is due or immediate payment for a tax bill is required, sometimes to avoid criminal prosecution.
This scam has also used email and text message as a way of contacting potential victims, and gardaí say this will “undoubtedly” occur at this time.
The following advice has been given to the public by the gardaí:
Online Editors